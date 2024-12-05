A Thrilling Quest for Truth: The Shard of Asclepius Merges History and High-Tech Suspense

The Shard of Asclepius Author Stewart Brennan

The discovery of an ancient technological artifact ignites a secret war between rival societies fighting to control humanity's future.

A journey into an unexpected world that beats with promise, yet also resounds with threats to the human race, surprisingly found in the middle of our ordinary lives.” — Reader Views

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where the echoes of the past shape the trajectory of the future, Stewart F. Brennan's “The Shard of Asclepius” emerges as a standout addition to the science fiction and supernatural thriller genres. This action-packed debut novel, the first in the New Horizons Series, is captivating readers and sparking new conversations about history, technology, and the human spirit.Blending ancient mysteries with high-tech intrigue, Brennan introduces readers to David Collins, a Montrealer driven by intuition to unearth a technologically advanced artifact of ancient origin.This discovery plunges David into a secret war between the Order of Hermes—keepers of lost knowledge—and the Collective, a ruthless organization seeking to exploit the artifact for global dominance. With allies and enemies across Quebec and New York State, David's journey is one of survival, discovery, and the search for humanity's place in the cosmos.Through a gripping plot and vivid characters, “The Shard of Asclepius” explores:• The impact of Hermetic principles on modern-day ethics and decision-making.• How technology, both ancient and modern, shapes humanity's understanding of the past and future.• The balance of power between secrecy and transparency in an age of limitless greed.Reflecting on the inspiration behind the novel, Brennan shares, "History is filled with untold stories and suppressed truths. With The Shard of Asclepius, I wanted to craft an adventure that not only entertains but also challenges how we perceive the world and our role in shaping its future."PRAISE FOR THE SHARD OF ASCLEPIUSReaders and reviewers alike are hailing “The Shard of Asclepius” as a thought-provoking and exhilarating journey through ancient mysteries and modern-day intrigue. Here's what they're saying:• "The Shard of Asclepius" is a captivating tale of courage, intuition, and the fight against overwhelming odds. - The Review Universe.• "A young man is thrust into a conflict spanning centuries when he happens upon a mysterious stone in the intriguing novel The Shard of Asclepius." Forward Clarion Review• "This story is a mystery nested in ancient mysteries… The Shard of Asclepius is a captivating tribute to individual goodness and the transformation of human consciousness. Questions around our past, present, and possible futures leave you desiring more from this sumptuous science fiction story filled with profound truths." – Amazon Review• "This action-packed supernatural thriller will have you drawn in—you won't want to put it down! David Collins' journey brings new life-long friends, a budding romance, and a little comedy. Can't wait for the next novel in the New Horizons Series." – Amazon Review“The Shard of Asclepius” (ISBN: 978-1038306845, FriesenPress 2024) is available through major retailers and online platforms. Whether you're a fan of thrilling supernatural adventures or fascinated by ancient mysteries and modern intrigue, this is a journey you won't want to miss.ABOUT THE AUTHORStewart F. Brennan has spent most of his life as a lean manufacturing specialist with a background in electrical engineering. As a lifelong critical thinker and analyst, he has always loved to study anything he could get his hands on, ranging from ancient history to current geo-politics and geo-economics. In the past, he's published three volumes of poetry, prose, and political commentary in his series, The Activist Poet. Now, he's combined his wealth of experience within corporate operations and electronic development with his passion for ancient history and current events to write his action packed, supernatural thriller debut, The Shard of Asclepius.FOR MORE INFORMATION visit Stewart F. Brennan's website at https://www.stewartfbrennan.com/ . Publicity Contact: worldunited@hotmail.ca.

Watch the official book trailer here and start your journey into the mysteries of The Shard of Asclepius today.

