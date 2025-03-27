Community Barber Wins Grand Prize in 2024 Reader Views Literary Awards

The Objective Scholar: Poetic Wordplay Troy R. Legette Grand Prize Winner

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader Views proudly announces "The Objective Scholar: Poetic Wordplay" by Troy R. Legette as a Silver Grand Prize Winner in the 2024 Reader Views Literary Awards. This prestigious honor places Legette’s work among the top independently published books of the year, recognizing the depth, authenticity, and impact of his poetry.For Legette, poetry is deeply intertwined with community. As the owner of Troy’s Barbershop LLC in Riverview, Florida, he has built more than just a business—he has created a cultural space where conversations spark creativity. His one-chair barbershop, located within a multi-business suite, offers clients an intimate, one-on-one experience. The interactions he has in this space directly shape his poetry, inspiring the themes of resilience, identity, and personal growth that run through his work.“The barbershop is where people come together and share their lives,” says Legette. “It’s those real-life conversations—our struggles, our victories—that influence my poetry. Winning this grand prize shows that my words are reaching people, that my story resonates, and that my journey as both a poet and a business owner is meaningful.”Legette’s literary journey began during a challenging time in his life, evolving into a powerful form of self-expression. His work speaks to universal themes of perseverance, culture, and empowerment, making "The Objective Scholar" a standout in this year’s competition.“Legette’s poetry not only entertains but also educates, offering readers a glimpse into the author’s world while encouraging self-reflection and personal growth,” says Susan Violante, Managing Editor of Reader Views.With its blend of rhythm, emotion, and thought-provoking themes, "The Objective Scholar" is an essential read for poetry lovers and anyone seeking inspiration through the power of words.THE OBJECTIVE SCHOLAR: POETIC WORDPLAY (ISBN: 979-8989826209, Independently Published, 2024) is available on Amazon and other major online retailers.ABOUT THE AUTHOROriginally from Trenton, NJ, and now residing in Florida, Troy R. Legette is a poet, entrepreneur, and community leader. His first poetry collection, "Social Climax," was published in 2015, and his work continues to inspire readers with its honesty and depth. To learn more about Troy R. Legette, visit https://troylegette.com ABOUT THE READER VIEWS LITERARY AWARDSThe Reader Views Literary Awards Program recognizes the most creative and impactful books by independent authors. Grand Prize winners, such as Legette, represent the best of the best, receiving cash prizes, promotional support, and industry recognition. The program is widely regarded as one of the most respected awards for self-published and small press authors. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

