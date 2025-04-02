“AI: OPENING” wins the 2024 Reader Views Grand Prize Gold Award in Fiction

AI: Opening George St. Georges Grand Prize Winner!

This psychological thriller by George Saint Georges earns one of the top prizes in the Annual Reader Views Literary Awards program.

It’s one of the most bizarre, thought-provoking page-turners I’ve ever read… You’ll find yourself studying every word, image, and passage like an archaeological excavation.” — Reader Views

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reader Views announces Ai: Opening by George Saint Georges as one of the overall grand prize winners in the 2024 Reader Views Literary Awards. Saint Georges’ novel is celebrated for its captivating puzzle-like narrative, exploration of secret societies, and thought-provoking themes, distinguishing it as one of the standout entries in this year’s competition. The novel takes home the gold award, an honor accompanied by a cash prize and special marketing promotions.Set on the enigmatic Island of Ai, Ai: Opening follows college senior Walt Walls as he stumbles upon dark secrets hidden beneath Credence University. As Walt uncovers the island’s disturbing truths, the novel unravels themes of identity, deception, and unseen forces that shape human nature.Chelsy Scherba with Reader Views said of the story, “Ai: Opening offers a gripping narrative that masterfully blends suspense, psychological complexity, and an immersive atmosphere. Saint Georges keeps readers engaged with unexpected twists and thought-provoking themes.”The Book Review Directory shares, “Saint Georges’s narrative is a true psychological thriller in every sense of the word. When an author takes the mundane and juxtaposes it with the terrifying in often subtle ways, the recipe cooks up a tale rife with persistent tension on the page that is hard to put down.”St Georges reflects, “I wanted to challenge readers to question appearances and explore the complexities of the human mind and the world we live in. Receiving this award is an incredible honor, and I encourage readers to find that they are the solution and realize that they can make a difference in the life of one child.”AI: OPENING (ISBN: 979-8991300919, Oh No Publishing, 2024) will be available exclusively at the author’s website until its global release May 30, 2025.ABOUT THE AUTHORGeorge Saint Georges is a contemporary author known for exploring the intersections of identity, society, and the human psyche in his work. His passion is to challenge readers to think critically about the world around them. Learn more and connect with George Saint Georges at https://GeorgeSaintGeorges.com THE READER VIEWS LITERARY AWARDS PROGRAM helps level the playing field for self-published authors, allowing readers to recognize the most creative and exciting new books in the industry. The program is recognized industry wide as one of the most respected literary awards programs for independent authors. Top honors include cash prizes totaling $2,500. Learn more at http://www.readerviews.com

