IRLabs Launches Online Store Offering Infrared Detection and Cryogenic Equipment

Winston Cone (Compound Parabolic Collector)--High-efficiency light concentrators designed for infrared detectors. Compact liquid nitrogen dewar for infrared detector cooling and component testing

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- IRLabs , a leader in infrared detection and custom cryogenic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its new online store , providing research institutions and cryogenic laboratories with easy access to high-performance components and equipment.The new store features a selection of products for advanced infrared detection and testing applications, offering a streamlined shopping experience for specialized needs.IRLabs has been a trusted name in the industry since 1967, known for its commitment to quality and innovation. The new e-commerce platform allows customers to browse and purchase essential products, including:• Infrared Filters – Precision-engineered filters for a wide range of IR applications.• Winston Cones (CPC Compound Parabolic Collector) – High-efficiency light concentrators designed for infrared detectors.• Dewars – Customizable cryogenic containers to support low-temperature testing environments.• Cryogenic Motion Control Components – Specialized hardware for precise motion in cryogenic conditions.• Temperature Sensors – Accurate and reliable sensors for temperature measurement in cryogenic and infrared applications.“We are excited to provide our customers with an efficient way to access the products they need,” said Manny Teran, CEO at IRLabs. “Our online store makes it easier for research institutions and laboratories to find and order the high-performance components they require for their infrared detection and cryogenic experiments.”About IRLabsIRLabs is a leading provider of infrared detection components and cryogenic equipment for detecting ultra-low levels of infrared light, serving industry, research institutions, and cryogenic laboratories worldwide. The company also manufactures specialized equipment for semiconductor failure analysis. Since 1967, IRLabs has designed and manufactured more than 4,500 IR detection and cryogenic systems. With a focus on innovation, precision, and reliability, IRLabs custom cryogenic systems are designed to meet the demanding requirements of organizations such as NASA, JPL, Intel, Sandia National Laboratories and Goddard Space Flight Center.Customers can get access to IRLabs high-quality, ready-to-ship products at irlabs.com/shop. Available products include IR filters, Winston Cones, temperature sensors, cryogenic motion control, dewars and more. Visit irlabs.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.