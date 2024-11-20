Arizona Technology Council Honors Five Southern Arizona Companies for Achievements in 2024 at Tech + Business Expo

Company representatives from Beacon Group, Applied Energetics, Marcus Engineering, Pioneer Neurotech and Industrial Tool Die & Engineering Inc accept awards on stage.

Companies were honored for achievements in transforming industries through innovation, groundbreaking new products and advancing the region’s technology sector.

The recognition these companies have received underscores the transformative impact they are having in their industries and our region.” — Karla Morales

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the twelfth annual Southern Arizona Tech + Business Expo on October 16, hosted by the Arizona Technology Council and presented by South32, five Southern Arizona companies were honored for their achievements across multiple categories. The Expo brought together over 60 companies and 400 attendees to celebrate the exciting innovations and business achievements happening in Southern Arizona and the impact of Arizona’s rich mineral wealth on battery innovations that will power our future.“The energy and innovation at this year’s Expo demonstrates how Southern Arizona is leading in technology and business,” said Karla Morales, vice president, Southern Arizona Regional Office of the Arizona Technology Council. “Our local companies are harnessing their expertise to drive growth, promote sustainability and create opportunities that benefit the entire state. The recognition these companies have received underscores the transformative impact they are having in their industries and our region.”The Arizona Technology Council honored these five Southern Arizona companies for their achievements in transforming their industries through innovation, groundbreaking new products and advancing the region’s technology sector.• The Innovator of the Year Award sponsored by Arizona Western College was awarded to Applied Energetics for its innovative USP solutions. Applied Energetics utilizes dual-use technologies to advance critical industries by leveraging their proprietary fiber-based architecture and wavelength-and pulse-agility capability.• The Manufacturer of the Year Award, sponsored by Pima County One-Stop and Arizona@Work was awarded to Industrial Tool Die & Engineering Inc. The company’s manufacturing plant in Tucson utilizes over 100 machines in its 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility to meet their customer's manufacturing needs and is capable of manufacturing products from various materials.• The Member Organization of the Year Award, sponsored by Arizona Western College, was awarded to Marcus Engineering for its role in providing high-end electronics engineering and product development services covering the entire product development lifecycle ranging from circuit and electronics design to engineering department management planning and more.• The Startup of the Year Award was awarded to Pioneer Neurotech for its ongoing development of the fundamental biological principles of nerve repair and regeneration to enhance patient outcomes after traumatic nerve injuries.• The Sustainability Award, sponsored by IBM, was awarded to Beacon Group for its commitment to providing vital jobs and employment-related services to people with disabilities.“The recognition of these outstanding companies not only highlights their achievements but also reflects the collaborative spirit that drives our region’s success," Morales added. "Southern Arizona is poised to continue shaping the future through innovation and community-focused progress.”About the Arizona Technology CouncilThe Arizona Technology Council is Arizona’s premier trade association for science and technology companies. Recognized as comprising a diverse professional business community, Council members work towards furthering the advancement of technology in Arizona through leadership, education, legislation and social action. The Council offers numerous events, educational forums and business conferences that bring together leaders, managers, employees and visionaries to make an impact on the technology industry. These interactions contribute to the Council’s culture of growing member businesses and transforming technology in Arizona. To become a member or to learn more about the Arizona Technology Council, please visit http://www.aztechcouncil.org

