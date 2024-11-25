Joint Human Trafficking Operation Yields Arrests

CHATTANOOGA – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the Chattanooga Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations has led to the arrest of four individuals.

The agencies were involved in an operation last week to disrupt the work of human sex traffickers in the Hamilton County area. During the operation, which involved the state’s Human Trafficking Task Force, authorities developed information leading to a local hotel where law enforcement encountered the individuals and confirmed them to be engaged in an illegal sex operation.

Those arrested include:

-Wilimar Herrera Guedez (DOB 1/4/1995): One count of Prostitution

-Rebeca De Los Juarez Lucena (DOB 7/6/1998): One count of Prostitution

-Yidalbris Marcano Salas (DOB 4/1/1995): One count of Prostitution, one count of Possession of Marijuana for Resale, one count of Possession of Xanax for Resale, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine for Resale, and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

-Adelvis Rodriguez-Carmona (DOB 5/16/1994): One count of Patronizing Prostitution, one count of Possession of Marijuana for Resale, one count of Possession of Xanax for Resale, one count of Possession of Crack Cocaine for Resale, and one count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon

Investigative efforts confirmed Rodriguez-Carmona to be a known member of Tren de Aragua who is additionally suspected of committing violent crimes in Chicago and New York City. At the time of this release, he remained in the custody of the Hamilton County Jail on $125,000 bond.

The investigation remains active at this time.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Information about human trafficking and TBI’s efforts to address this type of crime can be found online at www.ITHasToStop.com.

###