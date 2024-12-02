Raceway Car Wash Expands Texas Presence with Acquisition of Marvel Car Wash in Flower Mound

Raceway Car Wash acquires Marvel Car Wash in Flower Mound, TX. Raceway Car Wash | racewaycarwash.com

Raceway Car Wash acquires Marvel Car Wash in Flower Mound, expanding its Texas footprint to six locations and strengthening its DFW market presence.

FLOWER MOUND, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raceway Car Wash is pleased to announce the acquisition of Marvel Car Wash, located at 1551 Justin Rd, Flower Mound, TX 75028. This acquisition marks Raceway’s fourth expansion in Texas in recent months and solidifies its growing footprint in the DFW market, bringing the company’s total area locations to six.

The newly acquired express car wash will be rebranded as Raceway Car Wash, joining the other recently rebranded locations in the Dallas, Texas market.

With this latest addition, Raceway Car Wash now owns and operates 44 locations across the Southwest, spanning Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and California.

Andrew Schell, Chief Operating Officer and Director of M&A at Raceway Car Wash, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition:

"We are thrilled to welcome Marvel Car Wash into the Raceway family. This location is an excellent addition to our portfolio, and we’re excited to bring our signature services and unbeatable membership value to the Flower Mound community and beyond. We look forward to engaging with the Flower Mound community, building on Marvel’s strong foundation and delivering an exceptional customer experience."

The Flower Mound location will soon undergo rebranding efforts to align with Raceway’s high standards of quality and guest satisfaction. Guests can expect the same convenience of express car wash services, enhanced with Raceway’s commitment to innovation and value.

For more information about Raceway Car Wash and its locations, please visit racewaycarwash.com.

About Raceway Car Wash:

Raceway Car Wash is a leading provider of express car wash services, with 44 locations across the Southwest. Known for its commitment to convenience, quality, and guest satisfaction, Raceway continues to expand its footprint and innovate within the car wash industry.

