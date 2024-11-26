Kristi Webb Joins Kleinschmidt as Senior Regulatory Consultant

Kristi Webb, Senior Regulatory Consultant

Seasoned regulatory professional brings more than 20 years of industry experience.

Her diverse experience, multidisciplinary expertise, and passion will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow in the industry” — Jeff Deason, Regulatory Technical Director with Kleinschmidt

REDMOND, WA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kleinschmidt Associates, an engineering, regulatory , and environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Kristi Webb as a Senior Regulatory Consultant.Kristi has over 20 years of experience in regulatory support for hydroelectric projects, focusing on FERC compliance, agency coordination, and aquatic resource management. She has supported projects across the Columbia River Basin and throughout the United States, assisting with licensing, permitting, and consultation processes. With a background in environmental science and biology, Kristi provides insight into balancing energy production with natural resource management to meet regulatory requirements.“We are thrilled to welcome Kristi to our regulatory team! Her diverse experience, multidisciplinary expertise, and passion will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow in the industry.” Jeff Deason, Regulatory Technical Director with Kleinschmidt"I have a huge appreciation for hydropower with my first relicensing project in the remote mountains in Montana. Coordinating and navigating a balance between generation and natural resources presents opportunities for innovative solutions”, says Kristi Webb, Senior Regulatory Consultant with Kleinschmidt, “I am excited to be part of the Kleinschmidt team that specializes in hydropower consulting and finding innovative solutions to help clients address regulatory requirements, generation flexibility and optimization, and natural resource concerns.Kristi holds a Master of Science in Environmental Science and a Bachelor of Science in Biology. She is a Certified Fisheries Professional and an active member of the Montana Chapter and the National American Fisheries Society (AFS).About KleinschmidtKleinschmidt Associates performs engineering, regulatory and environmental consulting for North American energy companies and governmental agencies who strive to protect and enhance the natural environment without compromising performance. We work at the intersection of regulatory requirements, environmental science, and engineering solutions to achieve our client’s objectives.For over half a century, Kleinschmidt has continually delivered new ideas that offer practical solutions to tough problems and sensitive issues. Our goal is to bring energy, water, and the environment into balance so future generations will thrive. For more information, visit www.kleinschmidtgroup.com

Kleinschmidt Corporate Overview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.