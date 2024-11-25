Opening of the First Session of the Thirtieth Legislature

CANADA, November 25 - Released on November 25, 2024

Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan Russ Mirasty, will formally open the First Session of the Thirtieth Legislature with the Speech from the Throne on Monday, November 25, 2024, in the Assembly Chamber of the Saskatchewan Legislative Building.

"The opening of the Legislature is a historic occasion that offers opportunities to witness our parliamentary traditions up close," Mirasty said. "I encourage everyone to come out to get a glimpse of the pageantry of the day and to learn more about our system of governance."

The public is invited to observe the outdoor ceremony, which begins at 1:20 p.m. in front of the Legislative Building at 2405 Legislative Drive. The Lieutenant Governor will be greeted by the Honourable Scott Moe, Premier of Saskatchewan and His Honour will perform traditional opening day of session ceremonies.

"I am pleased to join the Lieutenant Governor today as my fellow members and I share the honour of representing our constituents across the province," Moe said. "Today marks the beginning of a new session in which we will strive to collectively serve the citizens of Saskatchewan as their Legislative Assembly."

The opening of the Legislative Assembly has taken place to mark each session since 1906, when representatives of the Legislature, the Executive, and the judiciary first gathered to hear Lieutenant Governor Amédée Forget acknowledge expressions of welcome into the Canadian Federation from Ottawa and the other provincial Legislatures.

