UM Faculty of Law holds talk on ‘International Law in Schools: International Law and Multilateral Diplomacy’

MACAU, November 25 - The Faculty of Law (FLL) of the University of Macau (UM) invited Guo Xiaofeng, director of the Department of International Organizations and Legal Affairs of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China in the Macao SAR, to deliver a talk on ‘International Law and Multilateral Diplomacy’. The talk attracted an audience of over one hundred scholars, students, and legal practitioners, and sparked lively discussions.

During the talk, Director Guo Xiaofeng focused on three perspectives: the current international landscape, the achievements of China’s diplomacy in the new era, and several hot issues in international law. He highlighted the current international landscape, ten achievements and six practices of China’s diplomacy in the new era by drawing upon General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs, the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China. Finally, Director Guo analysed three pressing issues in international law: climate change, the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and the International Criminal Court, and presented China’s stance and views on these issues.

The students actively engaged with Director Guo, asking questions about the significant contributions of China’s Belt and Road Initiative in balancing national and international interests. Director Guo provided them with comprehensive and insightful answers. When asked about his most memorable experiences in diplomatic work, Director Guo shared special moments from past international conferences, which created a joyful atmosphere and provided UM alumni, students and faculty with an in-depth understanding of diplomatic work. The participants said that the talk was insightful, providing them with deeper insights into multilateral diplomacy and an opportunity for academic exchange. They also highly praised Director Guo’s presentation.

The event was organised by UM FLL, in collaboration with the Macao Legal Exchange and Promotion Association, the University of Macau Faculty of Law Alumni Association, and the Faculty of Law Students’ Association of UM. Guests, experts, and scholars who attended the event included: Iau Teng Pio, acting dean of UM FLL; Wei Dan, associate dean of UM FLL; Chu Lam Lam, senior instructor of UM FLL; Vong Keng Hei, president of the Macao Legal Exchange and Promotion Association; Chau Seng Chon, president of the Alumni Association of the Faculty of Law at the University of Macau; Chong Sam Meng, president of the University of Macau Faculty of Law Alumni Association; and Li Jiuye, secretary of the Department of International Organizations and Legal Affairs of the Office of the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.