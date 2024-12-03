MICROSEISMIC ANNOUNCES NEW BOARD LEADERSHIP
HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroSeismic, Inc. (MSI) is pleased to announce the election of Ms. Nikki Martin as Chairman of the Board and Ms. Katherine Murray to the company's Board of Directors. Nikki and Katherine will utilize their executive experience to support MSI in corporate governance and the continuing growth of the business.
— Dr. Peter Duncan, CEO
Since 2022, Nikki Martin has served as a director on the MSI board and will now serve as our Chairman of the Board. She is currently the CEO & President of EnerGeo Alliance. In this role, she is responsible for developing and executing the Alliance’s global strategies and priorities and advocating for the energy geoscience and exploration industries.
Before becoming President, Nikki was Vice President of Government and Legal Affairs. She is a knowledgeable, experienced, and successful advocate with a strong policy environmental law and public policy background. Nikki is registered with the bar in Alaska.
Katherine Murray, CPA, has worked in the energy sector for over 33 years as a senior finance executive for large global corporations and as a public accountant. She currently serves on the Audit Committee and is a member of the Supervisory Board of Core Laboratories, Inc., an international provider of reservoir description and production enhancement services/products. Since 2018, she has also worked as an independent financial consultant/interim CFO, advising clients on finance strategies, cost optimization, and capital raises.
“Nikki has made a huge contribution to our Board deliberations over the last 18 months. I am very pleased that she has agreed to step up to this leading position on the Board. To me it signifies a high level of interest and confidence in the enterprise going forward. Kathy has been with us for only a month, but she has already made a positive contribution. Her expertise in the areas of audit and tax as well as her broad business background will be a great asset for the company going forward.” says Peter Duncan, CEO and Founder of MicroSeismic, Inc.
We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Nikki and Katherine for their commitment to MicroSeismic, Inc., and their ongoing guidance. MicroSeismic has strong governance and is poised for solid growth in the expanding energy sector.
About MicroSeismic, Inc.:
We Listen. We Protect. We Care.
MicroSeismic, Inc. helps our clients protect their assets, operations, and the environment, as the world transitions to reliable and secure sources of energy. We began in 2003 with a mission to bring passive seismic technology to the oil field. As our expertise has grown, so has the list of applications for our geophysical technology.
· FracRx® - We have successfully monitored the stability of wellbores and frac-driven interactions in tectonically active areas.
· CO2SeQure® - We have developed technology to monitor CO2 sequestration (CCUS).
· MicroThermal Energy - We can apply stimulation monitoring and modeling technology to enhanced geothermal systems (EGS).
· KarstAlert® - We have developed a methodology to detect sinkhole growth and development.
Monica Vrana
MicroSeismic, Inc.
+1 281-804-3557

