Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman Hosts Grand Opening Celebration and Toy Drive

Partnering with the Great Toy Convoy and Mooresville Fire Department to Spread Holiday Cheer Across Western North Carolina

We’re thrilled to make our grand opening meaningful by supporting children impacted by Helene during the holiday season.” — Angelique Gentry

MOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman is excited to announce its grand opening celebration on Friday, December 6th, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM. In the spirit of giving back, the event will also feature a toy drive to support children in need throughout Western North Carolina. The company is proud to partner with the Great Toy Convoy and the Mooresville Fire Department to bring the community together for an afternoon of holiday cheer and family-friendly fun.The celebration will include a range of exciting activities, such as a fire truck display courtesy of the Mooresville Fire Department, facility tours, and complimentary refreshments. As a special incentive, attendees who donate an unwrapped toy to the toy drive will be entered into a drawing, with prizes including a brand-new flatscreen TV.“We’re thrilled to make our grand opening meaningful by supporting children impacted by Helene during the holiday season,” said Angelique Gentry, Facility Manager at Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman. “By partnering with the Great Toy Convoy, we're turning our celebration into an opportunity to give back.”The Great Toy Convoy, a local organization dedicated to collecting and distributing toys to children across Western North Carolina, will be on-site to gather donations. All toys collected during the event will be delivered to children in need throughout the WNC, ensuring that families in the community experience the joy of the holiday season.The Mooresville Fire Department will also bring a fire truck, offering a fun and educational experience for families and children of all ages.Event Details:Date: Friday, December 6th, 2024Time: 11:30 AM – 1:30 PMLocation: Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman, 119 Executive Center Place, Mooresville, NCFeatures:- Toy drive to benefit the Great Toy Convoy- Prize drawings, including a flatscreen TV- Facility tours and refreshments- Fire truck display from the Mooresville Fire DepartmentGreat American Self Storage invites the community to join in the holiday fun and help give back. For more information about the event or to learn how you can contribute to the toy drive, please get in touch with Great American Self Storage of Lake Norman at (704) 325-9600 or visit www.greatamericanselfstorage.com Great American Storage is a vertically integrated real estate company that develops, builds, and operates best-in-class Self-Storage, RV/Boat Storage, and Garage Suites facilities. Our mission is to deliver lasting value to our investors, partners, customers, and the communities our facilities serve. Great American Storage strives to be the most “desired to work with” and valuable private self-storage brand in the marketplace. We believe that collaboration, creativity, experience, and speed to market through proven processes are the key to our success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.