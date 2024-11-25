Registration Open for 2025 Junior Solar Sprint

Competition Tests Students’ STEM Skills, Creativity

Registration is open for the 2025 Junior Solar Sprint, a statewide competition that challenges the creativity, engineering skills and ingenuity of students in grades five through eight as they build and race solar-powered vehicles.

The annual competition is co-sponsored by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control’s (DNREC) Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy and the Delaware Technology Student Association (TSA).

The 2025 competition will take place April 10 on the campus of Delaware State University in Dover.

Middle schools across the state can register up to two teams of two to four students each. Registration is free, and the Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy provides participating schools with two starter kits, each including a solar panel, motor and wheels.

“Students spend months designing and building their solar vehicles, but the highlight is always the head-to-head racing competition to determine which team’s vehicle can make it down the track the fastest,” said DNREC Secretary Shawn M. Garvin. “Junior Solar Sprint provides students with the opportunity to apply real-world problem-solving in a fun and educational atmosphere.”

Interested educators should visit DNREC’s Junior Solar Sprint webpage for additional information on the 2025 event, including the registration form and guidelines. The deadline to register teams is Friday, January 17, 2025.

Schools are not required to have a TSA chapter in order to participate. Additional questions can be directed via email to JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov or by phone at 302-735-3353.

