Media opportunities at the 31st OSCE Ministerial Council in Malta

VALLETTA/VIENNA, 25 November 2024 – The 31st Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) will take place on 5 and 6 December 2024 at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre (MFCC) in Ta’ Qali, Malta.

Accreditation is mandatory. Journalists planning to attend the Ministerial Council, either in person or virtually, must register online by 27 November 2024, 17:00 CET. The registration form is available here.

Pool Opportunities

The following media pools are currently scheduled. Additional opportunities may arise closer to the event and will be communicated to accredited journalists.

Thursday, 5 December 2024

08:20–09:50: Arrival of Heads of Delegations and doorstep opportunity.

10:00–10:20 (Photo/Video only): Opening Plenary Session – Opening Remarks.

12:00–13:00: Side Event on Gender and Security.

17:00–18:00: Side Event on Media Freedom.

Friday, 6 December 2024

12:45–13:15 TBC (Photo/Video only): Closing Plenary Session. Exact timing will be announced at the Media Centre on the day.

13:30: Final Press Conference by OSCE Chair-in-Office, Deputy Prime Minister Ian Borg (open attendance – no pool).

Important Notes:

All opportunities, except the final press conference, are pool attendance only.

Participation in any of the pools is contingent on the agreement that any footage obtained as part of a pool must be freely shared with other media in the media centre if requested.

Participation in the arrivals pool precludes attendance in the opening session pool due to logistical constraints.

To ensure timely access to the VIP arrivals area on 5 December, media representatives are advised to arrive at the venue by not later than 07:30 . This allows sufficient time to proceed through security screening and reach the location where VIP arrivals will take place.

. This allows sufficient time to proceed through security screening and reach the location where VIP arrivals will take place. Media interested in pool opportunities must email pressoscemcmalta.mfet@gov.mt to register their interest.

Remote coverage and livestreaming

The arrivals of Heads of Delegations, the opening and closing plenary sessions, and the final press conference will be livestreamed on the OSCE website: https://www.osce.org/live.

Accredited journalists who are unable to attend in person and require broader access to the proceedings must register to receive a link for remote participation. Only registered journalists who have completed the media accreditation process will be granted access to the Virtual Media Centre.

Interview Requests

Requests for interviews should be directed to the OSCE Communications and Media Section at press@osce.org.

Further Information

Detailed instructions regarding media facilities, accreditation, hotel bookings, and visa applications are available here.

Stay updated by following the Ministerial Council event page and our social media channels for real-time updates and highlights.