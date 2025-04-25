OSCE supports Kafirnigan River Basin Council Meeting to advance national water strategy implementation

On 25 April 2025, the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe, in close co-operation with the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources, hosted the 6th Kafarnigan River Basin Council Meeting. Held in Dushanbe, the meeting brought together 44 professionals from government structures, international organizations, academic institutions, and the Young Water Professionals Network, with 14 female participants.

The discussions focused on the presentation of Tajikistan’s National Water Strategy 2040 - a forward-looking comprehensive framework designed to guide sustainable water management in alignment with the country’s long-term socio-economic development goals. Another key highlight was the introduction of a new methodology for developing basin-level water resource management plans, aimed at improving coordination and strategic planning with specific river basins.

The meeting also addressed pressing challenges in the lower Kafirnigan region, where participants identified major water management issues and proposed actionable, locally informed solutions. A notable highlight was the presentation of the Women’s Forum of the Kafirnigan Basin, which underscored the critical role of women and the importance of gender-sensitive approaches in sustainable water governance.