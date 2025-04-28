OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration releases 2024 Annual Report

The latest Annual Report of the OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration (CCA) has now been published. The 2024 report provides an account of the CCA’s institutional matters over the past year and the efforts made by members of the CCA’s Bureau to raise awareness of the Court and its potential.

The report highlights CCA President Emmanuel Decaux’s address to the OSCE Permanent Council on 2 May 2024. The Court’s use as a key instrument for peacefully resolving conflicts and its significant role within the OSCE framework was emphasized by Decaux in the annual presentation of the CCA’s activities.

Further highlights include a case study of the first-ever simulation of conciliation proceedings within the Court. The simulation was hosted at the Faculty of Law of the University of Ljubljana in December 2024 as part of efforts to bolster a deeper understanding of the Court’s role, potential and purpose.

A special dedication in the report also honors the first president of the Court, Robert Badinter, who passed away in 2024. He played an instrumental role in establishing the CCA and served as its President from its founding in 1995 until 2013. In tribute to his legacy, the CCA published in March 2024 a selection of the proceedings from the CCA’s 30th anniversary seminar held in 24 November 2022.

The OSCE Court of Conciliation and Arbitration provides a set of mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes between States. The Court was established by the Convention of Stockholm, which entered into force on 5 December 1994. To date, 34 OSCE participating States have ratified the Convention.