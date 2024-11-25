Renowned athletes join OSCE-supported campaign against gender-based violence

Joining the international 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, on 25 November the OSCE Mission to Montenegro launched the 2024 campaign “See for Yourself, You’re Not a Small Boy”. This initiative is supported by the Basketball, Handball, and Water Polo and Swimming sports associations of Montenegro together with the Ministry of Social Welfare, Family Care and Demographics, and the NGO Women’s Safe House.

This year, the campaign welcomes renowned athletes Nikola Vučević, Petar Popović, Nebojša Simić, Miloš Vujović, Petar Tešanović, and Stefan Vidović who play an integral role in raising awareness of gender-based violence against women and girls.

The campaign, developed by creative author Andrijana Vešović-Zombijana, tackles stereotypes and seeks to shatter the silence surrounding violence against women and girls. In the coming weeks, engaging social media content will be shared on the campaign’s Instagram platform (@vidjisam), the Mission’s Facebook page and other partners’ platform to spark critical conversations, inspiring youth and encouraging action within society.

Sports associations voiced strong support for the initiative, highlighting the importance of athletes using their influence to promote social change. The Basketball Association stated that the participation of Nikola Vučević and Petar Popović exemplifies their dedication to creating positive change off the court. “They inspire youth to embrace the values of respect and equality. Their presence reminds us that being a true champion goes beyond sports - it’s about standing up for what’s right.” Similarly, the Handball Association noted that Nebojša Simić and Miloš Vujović set an example of how athletes can profoundly influence societal attitudes. “They are showing that taking a stand against violence is the ultimate display of strength and integrity.” The Water Polo and Swimming Association echoed these sentiments, adding that our duty, as a community of athletes of all ages, is to promote the Olympic spirit and values, one of the most important ones being education including the prevention of all forms of discrimination. “Petar Tešanović and Stefan Vidović bring unparalleled passion to this campaign, demonstrating that everyone can contribute to the fight against gender-based violence. They remind us that teamwork and solidarity are as essential in fighting for this cause as they are in sports. This is exactly what our ‘Ajkule (sharks)’ are doing, united in delivering the message – Stop violence against women and girls!"

The Acting Head of the OSCE Mission to Montenegro, Giovanni Gabassi, emphasized the transformative power of sports in fostering societal change. “This campaign, alongside youth-focused education initiatives, represents a significant step in building a culture of respect, empathy, and zero tolerance for violence,” said Gabassi.

The Ministry of Social Welfare, Family Care and Demographics reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to raising awareness among boys and men about all forms of gender-based violence, not only on 25 November, but every day because no girl or woman should be alone in this fight/struggle. These athletes are part of the campaign to stand jointly against violence.

The NGO Women’s Safe House highlighted the significance of early prevention and education. “It is our duty to work intensively on prevention, raising awareness amongst boys and girls that violence against women is never acceptable and gender equality is the norm. The involvement of high-profile athletes, admired as role models, reinforces these attitudes where society embraces zero tolerance for violence.

The campaign’s central message “See for yourself - You’re not a small boy. Stand against violence and be better,” is a call to action for individuals, communities and institutions to take a stand against violence and champion equality and respect for all.

The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence international campaign kicks off on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and runs until 10 December, Human Rights Day.