Boil advisory lifted for City of Harlan
HARLAN -- The boil advisory issued on November 21 for the city of Harlan in Shelby County has been lifted.
The advisory was issued following a water main break, resulting in pressure loss which drained the city water towers.
Repairs have been completed, and the affected area has been disinfected and flushed. Water samples have tested negative for bacteria.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.