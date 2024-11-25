Nutritionist Annessa Chumbley Introduces Apple S'more Recipe

Transform your snacking with this easy and healthy treat

CHELAN, WA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leading nutritionist Annessa Chumbley, RD, has unveiled a delicious and quick snack recipe featuring Rockit™ apples. The four-ingredient snack can be prepared in just five minutes, making it a convenient and healthy option for busy individuals. Chumbley's innovative twist on the classic s'more involves using thinly-sliced Rockit™ apples as a substitute for traditional graham crackers, providing a nutritious take on a beloved treat.Chumbley's recipe is not only easy to make but also offers a guilt-free snacking alternative. By incorporating Rockit™ apples, known for their crisp texture and sweet flavor, people can indulge in a satisfying snack without compromising on taste or nutrition. The naturally miniature size of the Rockit™ apple makes them ideal for this snack-sized s'more that is bite-sized and not too big.This reinvented apple s'more recipe is sure to be a hit with both children and adults, perfect for satisfying cravings in a healthier way.As a renowned expert in nutrition and wellness, Chumbley's creation highlights the versatility and creativity that can be achieved with simple, wholesome ingredients. Her commitment to promoting healthy eating habits shines through in this innovative snack, encouraging individuals to make mindful choices when it comes to their dietary preferences. With just a few ingredients and minimal preparation time, Chumbley's four-ingredient snack is a perfect, quick and easy treat for busy weeknights - and lazy weekends too.Find Rockit™ apples near you on this Fruit Locator! About Annessa Chumbley, RDAnnessa is a two-time Emmy nominated television host, brand spokesperson and nutrition expert who contributed to this recipe and photo. A registered dietician located in Indianapolist, Indiana, she creates delicious and healthy recipes, some utilizing unique apple varieties.About Rockit™ ApplesRockit™ apples are the world's first deliciously sweet and crisp apple that's naturally grown to be miniature. They are the perfect size for snacking, very sweet, and deliver a big crunch. Two apples are only 70 calories and are packed with essential vitamins, minerals and fiber to support everyday health for active kids and adults. Rockit™ apples are grown by select premium apple growers around the world, including Chelan Fresh in Central Washington state.Contact UsFor media inquiries or more information, please contact via email: Jenn Tate or call (509) 429-5017. Visit our website for additional resources and recipes.

