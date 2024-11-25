Renowned Music Educator Dr. Alice Hammel Unveils Engagements in Correlation with Three Book Releases

Book Signing at the Virginia Music Educators Association: VMEA Conference Recognition of Outstanding Leadership and Service as President of VMEA (2022-2024)

Educator, author and public speaker seeks to educate teachers on practical skills and assist students with physical and mental health complexities

My goal is to prepare a new generation of music educators who are ready and able to teach all students in their classrooms and ensembles.” — Dr. Alice Hammel

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Alice Hammel , widely known music educator, author, public speaker and clinician with diverse experience in music, as well as a current faculty member at The University of Arkansas, is excited to unveil her recent and upcoming winter speaking engagements, residencies and book signings following the publications release of three books this fall including, “Teaching Music to Students with Differences and Disabilities: A Label-Free Approach,” “Teaching Music to Students with Differences and Disabilities: A Practical Resource” and “Universal Design for Learning in Music Education.” Hammel, the 2023 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) Lowell Mason Fellow, Virginia Music Educator Association Outstanding Educator (2018) and Past-President of the Virginia Music Educators Association, of which she was just recognized for her Outstanding Leadership and Service, has vast experience teaching instrumental and choral music in public and private schools. Her books are primarily resources for music education teachers, however, they have a broader reach for all educators related to working with students with differences and disabilities. She has and will speak about her key learnings, best practices and techniques in her various residencies and engagements including:- November 20-23 - Virginia Music Education Association In-Service Conference in Norfolk, VA- November 22 - Book Signing at the Virginia Music Educators Association: VMEA Conference- November 25 - Guest Teacher at Southern Nazarene University in Bethany, Oklahoma- February 5-7, 2025 - Ohio Music Educators Association (Headliner) in Cleveland, OH- February 8, 2025 - Virginia Highlands Orff Chapter in Roanoke, VA- February 13-17, 2025 - NorthWest Division of the National Association for Music Education (Headliner) in Spokane, WA- February 22, 2025 - Virginia Organization of Kodaly Educators in Newport News, Virginia- February 23-March 1, 2025 - Residency at The University of South Carolina, Columbia, SC“My goal is to prepare a new generation of music educators who are ready and able to teach all students in their classrooms and ensembles,” said Dr. Alice Hammel.Dr. Hammel travels widely to universities during the school year to serve as an in-residence scholar in the area of students with differences and disabilities. Her aforementioned planned travel, combined with state, national, and international conferences where she serves as the keynote speaker and headline presenter, keeps Dr. Hammel ‘in tune’ with the needs of both pre-service and in-service music educators. Her expertise in those teaching situations ranges from musicianship, pedagogy and teaching students who learn differently. This wide demand places her in close collaboration with PK-12 music educators who are seeking to become better teachers and musicians. More recently, Dr. Hammel has expanded her work and has been asked to speak to corporations on ways to better communicate with students with differences and disabilities.To learn more about Dr. Alice Hammel please visit alicehammel.weebly.com/ or visit her LinkedIn. To speak with Dr. Alice Hammel or to book Dr. Hammel for a future engagement, please contact mthomas@rhythmcommunications.com.

