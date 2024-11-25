Global Presence at Riyadh’s "Banan" Exhibition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi International Week for Handicrafts (Banan) continues to captivate visitors in its second edition at Roshn Front, north of Riyadh. Running from November 23 to November 29, 2024, the exhibition spotlights traditional crafts and industries, offering a platform for local and international artisans to showcase and sell their creations to visitors from Saudi Arabia and beyond.The exhibition attracts tourists and visitors seeking to explore the exceptional creativity of over 500 artisans representing more than 25 countries. Attendees can engage in a rich variety of experiences, including the Handicraft Arts Village, live craft demonstrations, a curated crafts exhibition, and interactive workshops.A dedicated children’s pavilion also provides a range of activities designed to entertain and educate young visitors of all ages.The exhibition celebrates traditional crafts while economically empowering artisans by providing them with a broader platform to market their work to local and international audiences. It also aims to raise awareness about traditional crafts as an integral part of Saudi Arabia’s intangible cultural heritage, ensuring their preservation and development for future generations.Banan welcomes visitors daily from 4:00 PM to 11:00 PM, with extended hours on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.