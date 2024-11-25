Registration Opens Today for Free Winter Indoor Archery Programs

CONTACT:

Tom Flynn: (603) 536-3954

Eric Geib: (603) 536-3954

November 25, 2024

Holderness, NH – Are you interested in trying archery for the first time? This winter, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department is offering free archery programs for beginner archers ages 10 and up who want to learn the basics of shooting a bow and arrow. Programs will be held at Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, located at 387 Perch Pond Road in Holderness, NH. Registration is now open.

Each archery program will meet one evening a week, from 6:00–8:00 p.m., for four consecutive weeks:

January Programs:

Beginner/Instructional – every Tuesday beginning January 7, 2025

Beginner/Instructional – every Wednesday beginning January 8, 2025

February Programs:

Beginner/Instructional – every Tuesday beginning February 4, 2025

Beginner/Instructional – every Wednesday beginning February 5, 2025

Pre-registration is required and is first-come, first-served. Space is limited to 8 participants per session.

Registration is now open and must be completed online. To sign up visit www.wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/hunter-education/owl-brook-hunter-education-center. Under “Owl Brook classes” choose “Learn to Hunt” and select the program/dates you are interested in attending.

All equipment will be provided for participants; if you prefer to bring your own gear be sure to have at least 5 arrows with target points.

“If archery is something you’ve wanted to explore, come give it a try and join the fun!” said Tom Flynn, Owl Brook Facility Manager. “This is a great opportunity to meet new friends and get started in archery.”

To learn more about Fish and Game’s Owl Brook Hunter Education Center, visit wildlife.nh.gov/hunting-nh/hunter-education/owl-brook-hunter-education-center.

Activities at the Owl Brook Hunter Education Center are funded by federal Wildlife Restoration Funds, supported by your purchase of firearms, ammunition and archery equipment.