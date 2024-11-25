Government Communications on media accreditation for 1st Sherpas-Finance and Central Bank Deputies Joint Meeting
Journalists using passports as identification should note that passports should be valid for at least 30 days beyond the dates of the meetings. At least two pages must be unused. All fields in the media accreditation form must be completed. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The accreditation form is available here: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za
The deadline for media accreditation is 27 November 2024 at 18:00. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.
For more information, please visit the official G20 website, www.g20.org
Enquiries on the media accreditation process:
Kgopotso Rapakuana: +27 73 058 3876, RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za
Mpho Phatudi: +27 79 605 2659, mphop@gcis.gov.za
Ntsakisi Ramunasi: +27 83 646 6935, Ntsakisi.Ramunasi@treasury.gov.za
