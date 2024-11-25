Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,849 in the last 365 days.

Government Communications on media accreditation for 1st Sherpas-Finance and Central Bank Deputies Joint Meeting

As President of the G20, South Africa will host the first set of meetings of the grouping in December 2024 in Gauteng. The 1st Sherpas, Finance Deputies, and Central Bank Governors meetings will take place in Sandton, Johannesburg, from 09 – 12 December 2024. The meetings will take place under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”. Only bona fide media practitioners may apply for media accreditation.

Journalists using passports as identification should note that passports should be valid for at least 30 days beyond the dates of the meetings. At least two pages must be unused. All fields in the media accreditation form must be completed. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The accreditation form is available here: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za

The deadline for media accreditation is 27 November 2024 at 18:00. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

For more information, please visit the official G20 website, www.g20.org  

Enquiries on the media accreditation process:

Kgopotso Rapakuana: +27 73 058 3876, RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za


Mpho Phatudi: +27 79 605 2659, mphop@gcis.gov.za


Ntsakisi Ramunasi: +27 83 646 6935, Ntsakisi.Ramunasi@treasury.gov.za

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Government Communications on media accreditation for 1st Sherpas-Finance and Central Bank Deputies Joint Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more