Government Communications on media accreditation for 1st Sherpas-Finance and Central Bank Deputies Joint Meeting

As President of the G20, South Africa will host the first set of meetings of the grouping in December 2024 in Gauteng. The 1st Sherpas, Finance Deputies, and Central Bank Governors meetings will take place in Sandton, Johannesburg, from 09 – 12 December 2024. The meetings will take place under the theme: “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability”. Only bona fide media practitioners may apply for media accreditation.

Journalists using passports as identification should note that passports should be valid for at least 30 days beyond the dates of the meetings. At least two pages must be unused. All fields in the media accreditation form must be completed. Incomplete forms will not be accepted. The accreditation form is available here: https://mrs.gcis.gov.za

The deadline for media accreditation is 27 November 2024 at 18:00. The deadline will not be extended, and late applications will not be accepted.

For more information, please visit the official G20 website, www.g20.org

Enquiries on the media accreditation process:

Kgopotso Rapakuana: +27 73 058 3876, RapakuanaK@dirco.gov.za

Mpho Phatudi: +27 79 605 2659, mphop@gcis.gov.za