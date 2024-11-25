CARAT Brunei 2024 FINEX

Participating U.S. assets in CARAT Brunei 2024 included staff from U.S. 7th Fleet, Commander, Task Force (CTF) 72, CTF 73, CTF 74, CTF 75, and CTF 76, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 7, Marine Rotational Force – Southeast Asia (MRF-SEA), Naval Special Warfare, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, and the U.S. Embassy Brunei.

“Building maritime relationships is what the CARAT exercise series is all about,” said Rear Adm. Katie Sheldon, Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet. “Over the past week, the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Royal Brunei Armed Forces trained together with the aim of further strengthening their cooperative maritime security capabilities in support of peace and stability.”

This year’s CARAT exercise featured a variety of subject matter expert exchange events, covering topics that included cyber security, emission control, force protection, international maritime law, maritime domain awareness, public affairs for humanitarian assistance disaster relief, and women, peace and security. Bilateral training opportunities also included best practices for a medical evacuation, mine countermeasures, visit, board, search and seizure, underwater demolition, amongst other topics.

“Exercise CARAT provided a very good platform for us to hone these capabilities,” said Yang Mulia Colonel Aldi Bin Haji Hassan, Deputy Joint Force Commander, Royal Brunei Armed Forces. “Over the past several days, we have witnessed the seamless integration of our forces in diverse scenarios. Beyond the tactical and operational gains, CARAT is also about fostering relationships. Every skill refined, every lesson learned and relationship built contributes to the greater goal of maintaining peace, stability and security in the region.”

CARAT Brunei 2024 focused on a full spectrum of dynamic naval capabilities, featuring cooperative evolutions that highlight the U.S.-Brunei partnership and its shared goal of ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. This bilateral exercise demonstrates the United States’ longstanding commitment to allies and partners, respect for international law, as well as regional prosperity.

"We're grateful to exercise alongside the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, seeing firsthand the progress our combined forces make when working together towards a common goal,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Stuart W. Glenn, commanding officer, MRF-SEA. “CARAT Brunei 2024 has showcased the strength of our Navy and Marine Corps team, demonstrating our unique strengths and providing regional stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. We look forward to continuing to train and reinforce our strong partnership with our Brunei counterparts in the years to come."

After 30 years of annual training events between the armed forces, CARAT Brunei remains a model for cooperation that has evolved in complexity and enables both navies to refine operations and tactics in response to both traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges. It symbolizes the enduring trust between the U.S. and Brunei.

MRF-SEA, the U.S. Marine Corps’ newest rotational force, is derived from elements of I Marine Expeditionary Force (I MEF) executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allies and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF presence west of the International Date Line.

As the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed DESRON in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, functioning as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander and building partnerships through training, exercises and military-to-military engagements.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.