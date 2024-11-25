Deputy President Paul Mashatile: 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children

Co-Programme Directors;

Our host, Premier of North West, Mr Lazarus Mokgosi;

Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindiswa Chikunga;

Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth, and Persons with Disabilities, Steve Letsike;

Ministers and Deputy Ministers present;

Mayor of Rustenburg Local Municipality, Councillor Sheila Mabale-Huma;

Premiers and Speakers of Provincial Legislatures;

Executive Mayors and Councillors;

Chairperson of the Commission for Gender Equality;

Chairperson of SALGA;

Leaders of the Traditional Sector;

Leaders of Faith-Based Organisations;

Leaders of the Private Sector;

Leaders of Civil Society Organisations;

Leaders of Academic and Research Institutions;

Members of the Media;

Invited Guests;

Fellow South Africans;

Dumelang!!! Good morning!!!

I stand before you today as we mark the beginning of the 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children, a campaign that calls upon each of us to take a stand against the injustices that continue to plague our society.

This period, from 25 November to 10 December, is a time for reflection, action, and solidarity. During this, we collectively raise our voices to draw attention to the persistent violence against women and children. However, a full year of action is required to combat gender-based violence and femicide, not just during these 16 days.

This year's theme, “30 Years of Advancing Collective Action to End Violence Against Women and Children,” serves as a reminder of the progress we have made and the work that still lies ahead.

For three decades, we have been united in a shared vision to create a world free from violence and discrimination. We have witnessed the power of collective action in raising awareness, supporting survivors, and advocating for policy changes that protect the most vulnerable among us.

Challenges

As a society, we have been grappling with this issue for many years, and this fight is still not over. The country has some of the highest rates of gender-based violence, including rape, femicide, and domestic abuse.

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) and the Human Science and Research Council (HSRC) have both reported concerning statistics on gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa. StatsSA shows that one in three women aged 16 and older has experienced physical violence, while one in five has been sexually abused.

The HSRC released the results of the first-ever national Gender-Based Violence survey conducted in 2022, revealing that over 33% of South African women have experienced physical violence in their lifetime, while 9.8% have faced sexual violence. Approximately 7.3 million women have experienced physical abuse, while 2.1 million have experienced sexual violations.

The prevalence of physical abuse was significantly higher among Black African women who were cohabiting or not married, as well as women aged between 18 and 24 years.

About 1 in 4 women have been victims of emotional abuse in their lifetime.

The survey indicated that most perpetrators are known to the victims. Intimate partners and family members were the most common perpetrators of violence. A high proportion of perpetrators were found to have a history of substance abuse, such as alcohol and drug use.

The results also show that economic abuse is rife, with 13% of women having experienced this violence in their lifetime and 15% of men reporting perpetrations. These are men who withhold earnings, prohibit women from working, throw women out of the house, and take women’s earnings.

The survey reported high levels of childhood physical abuse experiences among women and men. This is indicative of a generational cycle of abuse.

These data present a bleak picture of the scope of GBV in our society. This catastrophe impacts millions of South Africans while undermining the pillars of our democracy and economic prosperity.

This is not the South Africa we want!

The South African Medical Research Council femicide study has also provided significant insights into the alarming rates of femicide in South Africa. According to the study, an intimate partner or family member kills a woman in South Africa every three hours, making it one of the countries with the highest femicide rates in the world.

The evidence underscores the urgent need for continued efforts. Unless we are all hands-on deck, we will not realise our vision of no gender-based violence and femicide by 2030.

Compatriots,

Another issue that continues to tear our society apart is the number of child and teenage pregnancies which continues to increase, this is a crisis that cannot be ignored.

In South Africa, every year, thousands of our children fall pregnant. According to Statistics South Africa, last year's births to teenage girls aged 10 to 19 years represented 12% of all births. In numbers, it was 102,648.

These are not just numbers. They are young girls who should be in school, playing with their friends, dreaming about their futures, and building their hopes.

We must understand that child pregnancies do not happen in a vacuum. They are the result of deep-rooted socio-economic, cultural, and educational issues.

Many child pregnancies are the result of rape and sexual abuse.

This indicates a decline in moral standards within our society, and we must deal with such individuals by reporting them to the police, denying them bail, and placing them in jail. If we are to win this battle against GBV, we must act collectively and not shield those who commit these heinous crimes.

Government efforts to fight GBV

Ladies and Gentlemen,

As a government, we are committed to taking the findings of these surveys seriously, and we will integrate them into our work. These findings will feed directly into the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NSP on GBVF), which provides the roadmap for our national response.

The government working with all will sectors to develop an action plan that can be implemented. We will collaborate towards a plan that prioritizes the needs of the most vulnerable and guarantees the inclusion of everyone in our joint endeavour to eradicate violence.

This is a national crisis that requires a national response. And I assure you, we are fully committed to taking these findings forward to build a safer, more just society for all.

As part of its continuous commitment to combating the scourge, the Cabinet has approved dealing with gender-based violence and femicide as if it were a pandemic.

The foundation of this approach lies in a clear focus on three key areas:

1. Strengthening institutional arrangements, which we are advancing by establishing a multi-sectoral National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) to coordinate and drive efforts across all sectors.

2. Scaling up prevention efforts, including leveraging preferential procurement to help alleviate poverty, which is a key driver of violence, while creating sustainable economic opportunities for vulnerable communities.

3. We are enhancing the use of evidence-based approaches, ensuring that solid data, research, and the lived experiences of victims and survivors inform all interventions and policies.

Ladies and gentlemen, let me also share with you some of the concrete actions we have taken over the past year to create a safer and more just society.

We have passed laws that prioritise the safety of women and children, including the Domestic Violence Act and the Sexual Offences Act.

The National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill was signed into law on May 24, 2024, establishing it as an urgent priority

We are piloting Online Applications for Protection Orders, making it easier for victims to access the legal protection they need.

68 courts have been upgraded to meet the Minimum Standards for the National Strategy on Reasonable Accommodations to ensure that all court users, including those with disabilities, have access to justice.

We have completed the Gqeberha Forensic Laboratory and upgraded the Crime Administration System, enabling better management of crime data.

Strides have been made in clearing the historical DNA backlog, and prioritising cases to ensure timely and effective justice for victims and survivors.

We developed a category of crimes constituting gender-based violence, making it easier to identify and track cases in our legal system.

The Women Economic Assembly (WECONA), launched in October 2021, has unlocked opportunities for women across key sectors such as automotive, agriculture, mining, energy, manufacturing, and health.

The Presidential Women’s Economic Empowerment Programme has reached 6,684 women entrepreneurs across several provinces, helping them grow their businesses through preferential procurement opportunities.

We have supported 270 Civil Society Organisations across the country that provide direct services to victims and survivors, with a total of R89.7 million in funding through the Criminal Justice and Recovery Assets funds.

Approximately 96,980 victims have accessed psychosocial support through the GBV Command Centre.

We have established three Khuseleka centres and increased the number of designated health facilities to 57, ensuring victims have access to comprehensive support.

The number of Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCCs) in South Africa has been increased to 65 through partnerships with civil society and the private sector. These centres offer comprehensive support to victims, including medical care, psychosocial services, and legal assistance.

The mining sector is also working to improve response, care, and support services for victims and survivors, with a centre sponsored in Limpopo and here in the North West.

The multi-sectoral END GBVF 100-day challenge programme led by the World of Impact organisation is accelerating the implementation of the National Strategic Plan at the local level.

The programme is yielding results across all provinces. This year there is a dedicated focus on increasing the reporting of cases; increasing safe spaces for victims and survivors; decreasing school dropouts due to bullying; and reducing the maintenance backlog. We recognise the profound impact these challenges have on individuals and communities.

Compatriots, these are the tangible steps that show our commitment!

Using the whole-of-society approach, we will persistently assess the effectiveness of our interventions. We will focus on prevention and economic empowerment, recognising the importance of financial independence in breaking the cycle of violence.

We are committed to creating opportunities for women and children, ensuring they have access to quality education, employment, and resources that enable them to achieve financial independence.

We must work together, across all levels of society, to drive systemic change and build a safer, more equitable environment for all.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

We must further collaborate to harness technology and innovation to combat gender-based violence and accelerate a gender-inclusive digital economy.

We must have zero tolerance toward gendered violence in online and digital spaces. The rise of the digital economy and the increasing use of technology in our daily lives have introduced new avenues for perpetrators to harm, exploit, and abuse women and children.

From cyberbullying and online harassment to the dangers posed by social media platforms, digital spaces can become breeding grounds for violence.

However, we can also harness the same technology as a tool for change, protection, and empowerment. From using mobile apps that provide immediate support to victims and survivors to artificial intelligence that can help us understand and curb the pandemic, the potential is vast!

Mobile apps, helplines, and emergency response systems provide a direct link to safety, offering quick access to shelters, medical care, and legal assistance.

In South Africa, initiatives such as the GBV Command Centre - a 24/7 digital and telephonic support service - have proven instrumental in helping victims and survivors.

We must leverage these advancements to enhance our prevention strategies, improve our response mechanisms, and ensure that no one is left behind. We should make the internet a place where everyone can feel safe and respected.

Moreover, accelerating a gender-inclusive digital economy is essential for empowering women and children. Access to technology and digital skills can open new economic opportunities, enabling financial independence and resilience.

As we embark on these 16 days of activism for no violence against women and children, let us harness the power of technology and innovation to drive systemic change. Let us not forget that technology can be a force for good. It has the potential to save lives, connect victims and survivors to support, and hold perpetrators accountable in ways that were previously unimaginable.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

While progress has been made, the road to eliminating gender-based violence in South Africa is long and requires sustained commitment and action.

It is not enough for us to simply react to violence; we must prevent it.

Meaningful change requires collective action from all sectors of society.

We must instil in our children, our youth, and ourselves that respect, equality, and dignity for every individual, regardless of gender, is non-negotiable.

We must engage men and boys in this struggle because their participation is essential to ending gender-based violence and femicide.

We cannot build a society free from violence if we do not challenge the harmful attitudes, stereotypes, and toxic masculinity that perpetuate it.

These deep-seated beliefs are learned and passed down through generations, and it is only through collective action that we can begin to shift this culture.

We must fight GBV from its root causes.

We call on all men to take the pledge to end gender-based violence and femicide. In this regard, a pledge for South African Men to end GBVF offers practical ways for men to become allies.

This pledge signifies your recognition of gender-based violence and femicide as a human rights violation, acknowledging the devastating impact of violence on society. It commits you to challenge harmful norms and prevent violence. It is a declaration of your commitment to speak out against harmful behaviour, stand up for vulnerable individuals, and work toward fostering respect, equality, and safety for all people.

Your pledge is a pledge to not remain silent!

Ladies and Gentlemen,

I urge all of us—government, traditional leaders, faith-based communities, civil society, business, development partners, communities, and individuals—to commit to this fight. Together, we can make South Africa a country where violence against women and children is nothing but a dark chapter in our past.

As we mark these 16 Days of Activism, let us renew our resolve and stand united in this fight for the sake of our mothers, daughters, sisters, and all women in our land.

Our actions today will determine the future of our nation.

A future where all women and children can walk freely in their communities without fear of violence.

We have the power to shape this future. But we must all take responsibility, and we must do so now!

As I conclude, allow me to take this moment together with you to remember and honour the lives of many of our children, sisters and mothers who have lost their lives to this scourge. It is in your honour that we continue to fight this fight.

To all women who currently find themselves victims of Gender Based Violence, we want you to know that we are here for you, we love you, and we encourage you to speak out, and step out. As the government, we will do all it takes to protect you and ensure you have a prosperous future.

Kealeboga, I thank you.

