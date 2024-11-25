VCNO Visits Great Lakes, Focus on Future Warfighters

Recruit Training Command is the Navy’s Basic Military Training or “bootcamp,” and is the Navy’s only enlisted training facility. The 10-week long training transforms civilians to Sailors, with a focus on Navy culture, tradition and heritage.

While visiting Recruit Training Command (RTC), the Vice Chief of Naval Operations (VCNO) toured both the fitness and academic skills development Future Sailor Preparatory Courses. These programs are designed to enhance fitness and academic skills, equipping incoming civilians with the tools and training necessary to meet Navy recruit standards and succeed in their transition to military life

Fitness Skills Development for FSPC had nearly 400 participants in 2024. In FY23, 100% of the participants continued to the Navy’s basic military training. The Navy had more than 4,500 participants in the academic track in 2024 and 2,700 entered bootcamp.

“We’re an all-volunteer force and we have young people out there who have a sincere desire to serve their country,” said Kilby. “The Future Sailor Prep Course is one of those avenues to help remove barriers and give those who strive to serve a better chance of joining the world’s greatest Navy without lowering standards.”

Kilby also met with Commander, Naval Service Training Command, Rear Adm. Craig Mattingly, during his visit. NSTC oversees 66 subordinate commands, focusing on transforming volunteers to Naval Service Professionals including RTC, Officer Training Command, Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps.

“Adm. Kilby’s visit to NSTC and RTC highlights our Navy leadership’s unwavering commitment to supporting readiness and capability," said Mattingly. "His engagement reinforces the importance of programs like the Future Sailor Prep Course, which ensures every recruit is fully prepared to succeed in training and contribute to America's Warfighting Navy, securing our operational edge in an increasingly challenging environment.” For more information on joining America’s Navy, visit https://www.navy.com/contact-us.