LSI Welcomes Thomas Scheller as Senior Business Development Manager

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to welcome Thomas Scheller as Senior Business Development Manager. In this role, Thomas will lead efforts to establish and strengthen long-term partnerships, particularly within the process and batch control industries, with a focus on the brewing and distilling, and food and beverage sectors.Before joining LSI, Thomas worked for ProLeiT for 17 years, initially in Germany and later in the U.S., where he progressed through roles of increasing responsibility, including Software Engineer, Technical Trainer, and Technical Director – North America, ultimately becoming the Sales Manager.Thomas is an outcome-driven and client-focused sales engineer with significant experience in technical leadership and consultative sales. He has a proven track record of driving revenue growth through strategic relationship-building and technical expertise. With three decades of industry experience, Thomas excels at understanding client needs and providing effective solutions. As an accomplished engineer and trainer for ProLeiT’s Plant iT and brewmaxx, he has extensive experience in software development, managing technical projects, and delivering comprehensive training.“It’s a privilege to join LSI, a company with a stellar reputation,” said Thomas. "I’m excited to work alongside such a talented team and to help deliver outstanding results for our clients.”“We’re excited to have Thomas on board,” said Nick Riggio, LSI’s President. “Having known Thomas for many years in his previous role, we trust his expertise and know his industry experience and technical know-how are just what we need to drive our strategic growth, especially in the brewing and distilling sectors.”Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.For more information, please contact:

