LSI Welcomes Craig Guyse as Director of Process Engineering

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to welcome Craig Guyse as Director of Process Engineering. In this role, Craig will lead the existing process team to expand the company's process design and engineering capabilities and drive further growth. His expertise will be crucial as LSI continues to scale its process capabilities across new and existing markets.Before joining LSI, Craig most recently held the position of Vice President of Business Development for Statco-DSI. Prior to that, he spent 17 years at Molson Coors Beverage Company, where he advanced through roles of ever-increasing responsibility, ultimately becoming the Senior Director of Sustainability, Brewing & Utilities Design.Throughout his career, Craig has successfully led complex, high-value process-engineering projects, gaining over 30 years of experience in project management, engineering, business development, and cross-functional leadership. With a proven track record of managing large-scale projects, he has consistently delivered results that align with business objectives while fostering continuous improvement and operational performance improvements."Joining LSI is an exciting opportunity for me, as I’ve known and respected the company for many years,” said Craig. “I’m looking forward to working with the process team to provide effective solutions for our clients.”“We’re excited to have Craig on board, and I’m looking forward to the impact that his leadership will bring,” said Nick Riggio, LSI’s President. “The depth of his process expertise and industry experience is perfect for our growing process business.”Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing automation, systems integration, electrical engineering, process optimization, and operational intelligence solutions. With a talented team of 300 professionals worldwide, the company has offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Phoenix, Arizona; Little Rock, Arkansas; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan.For more information, please contact:

