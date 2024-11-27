LONGi supplies Hi-MO7 modules for 35.8 MW Athens airport plant

LONGi's Athanasios Plainos at PV utility event in Athens LONGi's Hi-MO 7 solar module

ATHENS, GREECE, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LONGi, the largest solar wafer and module manufacturer in the world, will deliver more than 58,000 of its high-efficiency Hi-MO 7 products for a new project at Athens International Airport (AIA) in Greece. Built for the airport’s self-consumption, the plant will generation power equal to the annual demand of 16,000 households. LONGi is cooperating with Greek solar project developer Kiefer TEK to provide modules for a utility-scale PV installation. Construction on the project has just begun.A high-performance module suited to the climateThe bifacial Hi-MO 7 modules offer a conversion efficiency of up to 22.6% and feature a mono hybrid passivated dual-junction cell. With a high-performance guarantee even in temperature fluctuations, the module is particularly well-suited to the high heat of the region. Along with its efficiency, the product’s packaging and design also result in notable balance of system (BOS) cost savings.Electricity generation even under cloud coverThe Hi-MO 7 performs under a wide range of difficult conditions. In lower light conditions, or where there is regular cloud cover — as in many places in Europe including the AIA’s region — this module provides unusual promise. Its design results in ca. 3% more power generation than the market standard for bifacial modules. For project developers, this means a more stable and consistent yield situation, regardless of the climatic challenges at the location.Airport’s clean power to impact nearly 30 million passengers annually“Greece’s largest airport is showcasing how to deploy solar at utility scale. We’re proud to support them again with nearly 36 additional Megawatts. This will greatly expand the share of renewable energy the AIA uses to serve millions of passengers per year,” Kiefer Project Manager Dimitris Asimakopoulos said. “Both the public and the airport depend on the project’s reliability, which is why using LONGi modules was important here. We have a track record together and these products deliver the performance needed by a large international airport.”LONGi Greece Key Accounts Sales Manager Athanasios Plainos added: “Photovoltaic plants are an especially smart use of the land surrounding airports and go a long way to providing for the complex’s electricity needs. The robustness of our Hi-MO 7 module is a particularly strong fit for the region’s climate, as well. So, we’re very happy to be able to supply this project for Kiefer as the company builds out solar production of electricity at AIA.”

