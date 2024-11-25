ACQUISIT JOINS GOOGLE CLOUD PARTNER ADVANTAGE PROGRAM

Pictured: Acquisit Co-founders Timothee Desormeaux, left, and Edouard Daou, right

MENA-based growth marketing agency Acquisit achieves Google Cloud Partner level to offer next-generation tech and data science capabilities for client growth

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acquisit , a leading growth marketing agency that helps companies achieve sustainable online growth, announced today that it has joined Google Cloud Partner Advantage for the Service Engagement Model. The designation recognizes Acquisit’s deep expertise in Google Cloud technologies and its ability to deliver an advanced, fully integrated solution for data management and analysis to its clients.Under this achievement, Acquisit will be able to combine its strength as a leading growth marketing and data science provider across the MENA region, with the abundance of benefits joining Google Cloud Partner Advantage has to offer. Aquisit is one of the only organizations in the MENA region offering Google Cloud technology capabilities exclusively dedicated to marketing and online growth."This partnership reinforces our dedication to bringing deep tech expertise and next-generation data science to the table," stated Edouard Daou, Managing Director at Acquisit. "This means we can provide our clients with sustainable growth powered by the scale and reach of Google Cloud's advanced technology.”Data At The Center Of Growth Marketing In The RegionAcquisit’s expertise in Google Cloud spans a wide range of applications and technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, data warehousing, automation, and collecting and analyzing a variety of data for clients—all supporting its value proposition of putting data at the center of its growth marketing strategies.“The data side of our company is completely powered by the tools and capabilities that live within Google Cloud,” says Bruno Fetter, Director of Marketing Analytics. “We’re using it internally to power our apps and tools, improve learnings, and deliver better, faster, and cheaper outcomes—and now we’re certified to help our clients take advantage of Google Cloud’s infrastructure and tools to do the same.”. Ramping up data-centric tech capabilities has been a main area of focus of regional governments, aiming to catch up after a lag in adoption. Acquisit is now positioned to make a significant contribution to better serving the tech needs of the MENA region.Building Proprietary Tech On Google CloudTo achieve Google Cloud Partner status, a portion of Acquisit's team successfully passed rigorous exams in data management. Acquisit's proprietary tech solution, Acquitech, is also built on Google Cloud—both a testament to the company’s commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology for its clients.Acquisit’s partnership with Google Cloud will further empower businesses in the MENA region to unlock their full potential by harnessing the power of Google Cloud's technology to deliver exceptional results and continue redefining the future of growth marketing.About AcquisitAcquisit is an award-winning independent growth marketing agency that specializes in helping businesses achieve meaningful, sustainable online growth. Founded in 2019, the agency offers a full spectrum of digital marketing services to make brands more discoverable, connect them with the right audiences, drive conversions, and continually optimize—from performance marketing to CRO, content strategy to CRM, and all things data science.With offices in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, Acquisit brings double-digit growth and a deep understanding of the MENA region to clients of all sizes and industries, ranging from global industry leaders to innovative, early-stage startups, spanning 40+ countries. Named the 2023 Performance Marketing Agency of the Year by Campaign Magazine, Acquisit is home to 50+ employees and headquartered in Dubai. Learn more at https://acquisit.io/

