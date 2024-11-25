Department launches Special Education Policy and Practice webinar series

The Iowa Department of Education has launched an engaging, new webinar series on special education. Any administrator with special education responsibilities is highly encouraged to attend.

The Special Education Policy and Practice webinars will highlight important and emerging special education policies and how to apply them within Iowa schools. Webinar participants will also have opportunities to ask specific questions with team members from the Division of Special Education.

“The Special Education Policy and Practice webinar series will connect us with administrators who make decisions each day regarding the implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Act (IDEA),” said Barbara Guy, Division Administrator of State Accountability and Student Supports at the Iowa Department of Education. “Through the webinars, it is our goal to provide deeper understanding of the core components of IDEA, support accurate interpretation and application of specific policies and provide tools for administrators to use as they apply the policy in their schools.”

The next webinar session is scheduled for Dec. 11 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. and will feature discussion on shortened school day. The full schedule for the Special Education Policy and Practice webinar series is listed below.

● Dec. 11, 2024

● Jan. 15, 2025

● Feb. 12, 2025

● April 9, 2025

● May 14, 2025

Future webinar topics will be determined closer to the session dates, and they are informed by collected feedback from schools and emerging trends.

All participants can join the webinars via Zoom using the passcode 431127. Anyone who missed the first session, Considerations for Exiting – One Data Point is Not Enough, on Oct. 30 can access a recording on the Department’s Special Education State Guidance webpage.

Questions regarding the Special Education Policy and Practice webinar series can be directed to Department Education Program Consultant Mary Beilke at mary.beilke@iowa.gov.