3D Sensor Market estimated to reach US$8.604 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 13.64%

The global 3D sensor market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% from US$4.539 billion in 2025 to US$8.604 billion by 2030.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, global 3D sensor market are projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.64% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$8.604 billion by 2030.3D sensors are a type of technology, which helps in measuring the depth and shape of any object. The 3-D sensors measure or detect the three-dimensional shape of the object. It helps to offer improved functionality and performance of various types of automation equipment, like autonomous vehicles, robots, and industrial solutions. The 3D sensor technology offers its application across multiple industries, like healthcare, manufacturing, automotive, and aerospace among others. In the manufacturing sector, 3D sensor technology is utilized to analyze surface quality and operate a contactless manufacturing process. Similarly, in the global automotive sector, 3D sensors are used to enable autonomous driving of vehicles. It also provides in-cabin sensing and exterior sensing, simultaneously enhancing the safety features of the vehicles. In the healthcare sector, the 3D sensor offers various types of critical data, which includes patient position, movement, and body pose.With the growing application of 3D sensor technology across multiple industries, various companies, and research organizations have introduced multiple products and solutions to enhance the performance of the 3D sensor technologies. For instance, in May 2024, Sonair, a global leader in 3D ultrasonic sensor solutions, announced the launch of its 3D ultrasonic sensor for autonomous robots. The company stated that new technology delivers safer autonomous navigation, with cost-effective operations and lower power consumption. Similarly, in April 2024, Automation Technology GmbH, a global automation leader, launched its latest XCS sensor, which aims to transform the electronics industry globally. The latest XCS sensor by the company offers up to 140 kHz speed and a view of up to 2.08 inches.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/3d-sensor-market By technology, the global 3D sensors market is segmented into three major categories which include structured light, stereo vision, ultrasound, and time of flight. Under the technology segment of the global 3D sensor market, the ultrasound category is forecasted to witness significant growth. The 3D ultrasound sensor is a type of technology that integrates 3D imaging sensors and computing software to offer results. The 3D ultrasound technology is commonly used in the healthcare sector, for multiple applications, like cancer treatments, surgical guidance, and others.The type segment of the global 3D sensors market is categorized into image sensors, pressure sensors, position sensors, temperature sensors, and others. The image sensor category under the type segment of the global 3D sensor market is forecasted to witness greater growth. The image sensor uses structure lights and triangulation techniques to detect any object. It is majorly used to enable various types of electronic devices to attain 3D mapping of any location.The global 3D sensors market, under the end-user industry segment, is divided into manufacturing, healthcare, military & defense, consumer electronics , automotive, and media & entertainment. The military and defense category of the end-user industry segment of the global 3D sensor market is estimated to attain a greater market share. The 3D sensors, like LiDAR sensors , are used for multiple applications, like mapping the border, enhancing security, and navigating autonomous vehicles.Based on geography, the North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the global 3D sensors market. The North American region is among the global leaders in new-age technologies, like AI and 3D technology. The governments of the regions, especially in countries like the USA and Canada have also introduced key policies and investment opportunities to integrate 3D technologies into multiple sectors, like automotive, manufacturing, and healthcare among others.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the global 3D sensors market that have been covered are OmniVision Technologies, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Sony Depthsening Solutions (Sony), Cognex Corporation, IFM Electronic GmbH, Microchip Technology Inc., Panasonic Corporation, and LMI Technologies, Inc.The market analytics report segments the global 3D sensors market as follows:• By Technologyo Structured Lighto Stereo Visiono Ultrasoundo Time of Flight• By Typeo Image Sensoro Pressure Sensoro Position Sensoro Temperature Sensoro Others• By End User Industryo Manufacturingo Healthcareo Military and Defenseo Consumer Electronicso Automotiveo Media and Entertainment• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• UK• Germany• France• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• Israel• Otherso Asia Pacific• Japan• China• India• South Korea• Thailand• Taiwan• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• OmniVision Technologies, Inc.• Infineon Technologies AG• Sony Depthsening Solutions (Sony)• Cognex Corporation• IFM Electronic GmbH• Microchip Technology Inc.• Panasonic Corporation• LMI Technologies, Inc.Explore More Reports:• Image Sensors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/image-sensors-market • Temperature Sensor Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/temperature-sensor-market • Global CCD Image Sensors Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-ccd-image-sensors-market

