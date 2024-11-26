Laguna Beach Plastic Surgeon Discusses Post-Bariatric Surgery

Dr. Dan Mills, a plastic surgeon in Orange County, describes popular options for post-bariatric procedures – from brachioplasty to tummy tuck surgery and more.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a prominent plastic surgeon in Orange County , Daniel Mills, MD, FACS understands the profound impact significant weight loss can have on one’s appearance. Whether a patient’s weight loss is the result of bariatric surgery, major lifestyle changes, or another method, Dr. Mills has observed that loose, sagging skin and tissue are common post-bariatric concerns. These phenomena, he notes, can lead to both physical discomfort and emotional distress.Dr. Mills explains that in such situations, patients may be candidates for post-bariatric plastic surgery . This term encompasses a variety of procedures designed to contour the body after major weight loss by removing excess skin, stretched tissue, or stubborn fat deposits. Below, Dr. Mills highlights some of the most popular treatments chosen by patients seeking to address these issues:• A lower body lift, which can lift and tighten the midsection (abdomen, hips, flank, and thighs)• An upper body lift, designed to target the breasts, back, and arms• Abdominoplasty (or “ tummy tuck surgery”), which strives to create a firmer, more sculpted abdominal region• Arm lift surgery (or “brachioplasty”), which can remove excess skin and fat from the upper arms• Breast enhancement procedures for patients who desire a more supported, youthful bustline• Facelift surgery for those who wish to combat skin laxity, jowls, or other signs of facial agingAt Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute, Dr. Mills tailors each post-bariatric surgical plan to address the individual’s specific areas of concern. In many cases, he can combine the procedures mentioned above into a single, comprehensive treatment. Additionally, he encourages any patient looking to refine and contour their post-bariatric appearance to seek the expertise of a qualified plastic surgeon.About Daniel Mills, MD, FACSDr. Daniel Mills is world renowned for his successful aesthetic and reconstructive results, as well as his groundbreaking contributions to research and personalized approach to patient care. In addition to being the former President of both The Aesthetic Societyand the California Society of Plastic Surgeons, Dr. Mills is a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. Celebrated for his polished artistic eye and use of innovative surgical techniques, Dr. Mills is well respected by his peers and frequently presents at international plastic surgery conferences. He is available for interview upon request.For more information about Dr. Mills and his practice, visit danmillsmd.com, orangecountybreast.com, or facebook.com/danmillsmd.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.danmillsmd.com/news-room/laguna-beach-plastic-surgeon-discusses-post-bariatric-surgery/ ###Aesthetic Plastic Surgical Institute31852 Pacific Coast Hwy.Suite 401Laguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 499-2800Rosemont Media

