Bethesda Physician on the Advantages of Testosterone

Mark Richards, MD, a Bethesda physician focused upon restoring wellness through correction of hormonal disruptions, discusses the importance of testosterone.

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a leading, wellness-focused hormone therapy doctor in Bethesda , Mark Richards, MD has long recognized that the critical role of testosterone is often underappreciated in traditional medicine. Dr. Richards explains that testosterone is perhaps the most vital hormone in the human body, acting as a master regulator of numerous biological processes and the sole source for all the estrogen inside our cells regardless of biological sex. “While commonly labeled a ‘male hormone,’ testosterone is essential to the health and wellbeing of both men and women,” says Dr. Richards. “A deficiency in testosterone can lead to a range of health concerns, including weight gain, muscle and bone loss, low energy, mood disturbances, and menopausal symptoms.”Dr. Richards emphasizes that many patients can restore optimal testosterone levels and improve their overall quality of life through bio-identical pellet hormone therapy . This treatment involves the placement of small hormone pellets (which are chemically identical to naturally produced testosterone) deep within fatty tissue. “The pellets are designed to release hormones slowly and consistently, allowing for stable, long-term balance for months that avoids the fluctuations and side effects commonly associated with all other delivery methods,” Dr. Richards states.From Dr. Richards’ 20 years of expertise in this area, the advantages of enhanced testosterone levels via bio-identical pellet hormone therapy can include:• Improved energy, mood, cognitive function, focus, memory, and libido• Lower levels of anxiety, irritability, and depression• Enhanced muscle mass, strength, and bone density• Decreased fat• Improved cardiovascular function, insulin sensitivity, and blood sugar control• Possible protection against heart disease, diabetes, stroke, breast cancer, and inflammatory diseases (including autoimmune diseases)Moreover, Dr. Richards explains that the lab ranges noted on patients’ blood reports are not the ideal or healthy levels; in fact, they are on average 60% lower than they were in 1970. A qualified medical professional should develop a personalized bio-identical pellet hormone treatment plan tailored to each patient’s unique needs.About Dr. Mark RichardsMark Richards, MD is an internationally recognized physician with nearly four decades of clinical experience. Dr. Richards has dedicated much of his career to advancing patient care in plastic surgery, hormone health, and comprehensive wellness. An expert in bio-identical pellet hormone therapy, he regularly presents at medical conferences and instructs physicians on the subject. Furthermore, Dr. Richards is the former Plastic Surgery Consultant to the White House and the author of the acclaimed 2022 book, “Nobody Wants You Healthy: Achieving Better Health by Avoiding the Corruptions in Modern Medical Science.” He is available for interview upon request.To learn more about Dr. Richards, visit drmarkrichards.com and myhormonetherapy.com, or find the practice at facebook.com/drmarkrichards and @drmarkrichards on Instagram.To view the original source of this release, click here: https://www.myhormonetherapy.com/practice-news/bethesda-physician-on-the-advantages-of-testosterone/ ###Dr. Mark E. RichardsAgeless Impressions – Plastic Surgery Institute11300 Rockville Pike, Ste. 912N. Bethesda, MD 20852(301) 468-3458Rosemont Media

