DocuVault Colorado Rebrands as GenVault to Serve Life Sciences and Biorepository Needs While Honoring Legacy Clients

LAKEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- DocuVault’s Colorado location has officially rebranded under its sister company, GenVault , a premier bioinventory storage solutions and laboratory moving services provider. This transition aims to support DocuVault’s existing clients in the Denver area while concentrating on GenVault’s expertise in biological asset management, sample preservation, and logistics solutions tailored to the life sciences sector.As GenVault assumes control of operations, existing DocuVault clients in Colorado can continue to expect the same reliable service and familiarity, ensuring continuity and stability. The rebranding reflects GenVault’s broader vision of driving impactful breakthroughs through secure and accessible biological data and materials for the global life sciences community. GenVault’s services aim to empower clients in the life sciences sector by providing flexible, secure, and highly efficient solutions that support the latest advancements in areas such as cancer and genetic disease research.“Our dedication to excellence and community remains unwavering through this transition,” said Keith DiMarino, President and CEO. “GenVault will honor the foundation built by DocuVault in Colorado, expanding into sectors with the potential to make a substantial difference in medicine and biotechnology. We are excited to support pioneering research shaping the future of healthcare.”Continuing its commitment to the local community, GenVault will uphold DocuVault’s partnership with Denver-based nonprofit Bayaud Enterprises. This partnership, launched in August 2024, provides vocational opportunities for individuals with disabilities, focusing on services such as document storage, scanning, shredding and hard drive destruction, and exemplifies GenVault’s dedication to social responsibility and community engagement.GenVault plans to establish additional strategic locations nationwide in 2025 to meet the growing demand for specialized biorepository and storage solutions. With advanced storage facilities, ultra-low-temperature units, walk-in cold rooms, and robust security measures, GenVault is well-positioned to provide clients in the life sciences sector with exceptional support and reliability.About GenVaultFounded by Keith DiMarino in 2020 to meet the growing need for secure biorepository services, GenVault has established itself as a leading provider of regulated cold storage and logistics solutions for biological materials, laboratory equipment, and critical medical supplies. Serving academic institutions, biotech firms, pharmaceutical companies, and government entities, GenVault upholds the highest standards of security and compliance, supporting clients and driving advancements in healthcare and life sciences.

