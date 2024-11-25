Automotive Braking System Market anticipated to reach US$45.546 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 3.32%

The automotive braking system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.32%, reaching a market size of $45.546 billion in 2030, up from $38.681 billion in 2025.

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the automotive braking system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.32% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$45.546 billion by 2030.An automotive brake system slows down or stops cars by using friction to transform kinetic energy into heat. When applied to brakes, it presses the brake shoes or pads against revolving discs or drums by hydraulically activating brake callipers or wheel cylinders from the master cylinder. This causes friction which finally slows down the car.Moreover, there is a growing trend in terms of the usage of electric vehicles , usage of a brake system will increase in the future and demand for regenerative brake systems because of the special needs of electric propulsion. However, weight-saving or electronic control improvement innovations include the costly supply of brake system components. Governments around the world have stringent safety laws, and growing consumer awareness of vehicle safety is a key factor in the automotive brake systems market.Manufacturers, therefore, develop brake systems that are integrated with ADAS and AD technologies with an urge to modify the possible scope of vehicle safety. Brake-in-wire technology, emergency braking systems, and predictive braking algorithms are a few examples of these systems. In the pursuit of better vehicle performance as well as to meet stringent regulations, there is also an increasing requirement for lightweight materials and energy-efficient braking systems. The relocation from consumer trend to market shift displays the end-user focus on the advancement of sustainable, efficient, and safe automotive brake systems.Further, the requirement for innovative automotive brake systems such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS), and collision-avoidance systems has advanced due to stringent government regulations and, more significantly, more awareness among consumers. The continuous efforts of manufacturers to adhere to stringent traffic safety regulations supplemented with customer requirements will drive the market's expansion. Moreover, the strength of the requirements emphasizes the importance attached to the reliability and efficacy of braking systems concerning vehicle performance safety.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automotive-braking-system-market By brake type, the Automotive braking system market is segmented into two major categories, disc brakes and drum brakes. Disc brakes have made a remarkable entry into the automotive braking systems in recent years. The efficiency of the disc brakes to function well even in severe weather without showing signs of heating or fading is the main factor that has made them so popular. Additionally, the segment of the disc brake market is expanding with the coming of novel advanced systems.Moreover, drum brakes are a closed device that works with circular parts known as brake shoes to create the necessary friction to slow down. On the other hand, disc brakes are used to stop the movement of wheels through a narrow rotor with a calliper. Performance will be down because of this. However, since braking power is higher for disc-based systems, the use of drums is preferred because of cost savings.The automotive braking system market by system type is segmented into hydraulic, electromagnetic, and air/pneumatic. Hydraulic brake systems have stood out as a standard across all vehicle brake applications. Their performance and durability are great. It is still very common in the market due to the increasing application of hydraulic brake systems because of the increased demand from the automotive industry for efficiency and safety as well as opportunities that promise great market payoffs and additional investments in the hydraulic brake technologies to meet the changes in demand from consumers and new industry standards.Moreover, the use of electromagnetic brakes for energy recovery by regenerative braking purposes is intended to improve the efficiency and range of a vehicle. In modern automotive applications, the market can be seen as growing and innovating more on electromagnetic brake technology on the increasing demand for electric propulsion and the need for electromagnetic braking systems as supplements to these powertrains.The automotive braking system market by vehicle type is segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. To include more safety features, manufacturers tend to develop braking systems with higher efficiencies. Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) is the most prominent factor that is determining the primary market share and growth of passenger vehicles. Besides this, an increase in ADAS spending is expected to influence the brake systems market due to rising demand for electromagnetic induction braking systems in cars, motorcycles, and other vehicles over the forecast period. Similarly, numerous manufacturers are designing different versions of braking systems intended to deliver better braking power on a variety of terrains. Thus, high-performance, lighter brakes are now commercially available due to the manufacturers' emphasis on cutting down the weight of the braking system.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the Automotive braking system market is growing significantly. Regional firms are offering cost savings because there are cheap labour and raw materials. Moreover, countries like China, India, etc. are some other auto manufacturing hubs. The market is estimated to grow due to the increasing demand for automotive brake systems and escalating sales of luxury and high-end cars. Further, the increase in the sale of cars and the number of accidents favours the growth of the total market as well.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Automotive braking system market that have been covered are Akebono Brake Industry Co., Continental AG, Federal-Mogul Holding Co, Disc Brakes Australia, HellaPagid GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Carlisle Brakes and Friction, PFC brakes, and Brembo S.P.A.The market analytics report segments the Automotive braking system market as follows:• By Brake Typeo Disc Brakeso Drum Brakes• By System Typeo Hydraulico Electromagnetico Air/Pneumatic• By Vehicle Typeo Passenger Vehicleso Commercial Vehicles• By Geographyo North America• USA• Canada• Mexicoo South America• Brazil• Argentina• Otherso Europe• Germany• France• UK• Otherso Middle East and Africa• Saudi Arabia• UAE• Otherso Asia Pacific• China• India• Japan• South Korea• Taiwan• Thailand• Indonesia• OthersCompanies Profiled:• Akebono Brake Industry Co.• Continental AG• Federal-Mogul Holding Co• Disc Brakes Australia• HellaPagid GmbH• ZF Friedrichshafen AG• Carlisle Brakes and Friction• PFC brakes• Brembo S.P.AExplore More Reports:• Automotive Composites Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automotive-composites-market • Automotive Lighting System Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automotive-lighting-system-market • Automotive LED Lighting Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/automotive-led-lighting-market

