ICRC Activities in Syria: Facts & Figures (January - June 2024)

In Syria, the work of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) includes a wide range of interventions to assist the most vulnerable communities and improve their access to essential services, (such as healthcare and water), support their livelihoods or raise their awareness about the dangers of explosive remnants of war. These initiatives, based on the fundamental principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence, are carried out in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), and are part of a broader strategy to restore a sense of normalcy and hope amidst the devastation. They are led in parallel with large-scale multi-year programmes aiming at supporting critical infrastructures for the provision of water and electricity, as well as other essential services.

In line with its specific mandate and mission, set out in the Geneva Conventions, the ICRC is also committed to protect the life and dignity of people affected by conflicts, through its activities, aiming at reestablishing links between separated family members, searching for people gone missing, and visiting places of detention. Meanwhile, the ICRC engages all relevant institutions to promote respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL).

Throughout the period from January to June 2024, and while access remains a challenge in some parts of the country, the ICRC and the SARC continued to respond to some of the most pressing needs, helping millions of people across the country.