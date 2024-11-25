Log-hub Strengthens Leading Market Position in the Global Logistics Sector

Log-hub Logo

Log-hub solidifies its position as a leader in logistics, providing advanced tools to optimize networks, drive efficiency, and support global contract pitches.

SCHINDELLEGI, SWITZERLAND, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Log-hub announces the addition of DHL, a global leader in logistics, to its client portfolio. With this milestone, Log-hub strengthens its position as a premier provider of network design tools within the global contract logistics sector.

Log-hub's network design solutions are now utilized by approximately half of the top 20 contract logistics companies, including industry leaders such as DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, Ceva Logistics, and DB Schenker. The 3PL/4PL companies leverage Log-hub's Center of Gravity tool and other applications to optimize their operations across more than 50 countries.

Network design solutions from Log-hub empower logistics providers to verify the strategic placement of warehouses, right-size their networks, and optimize customer service levels. These capabilities enhance supply chain efficiency by reducing costs and lead times while staying close to end customers.

In transportation management, Log-hub’s tools optimize routes to reduce CO2 emissions, fuel consumption, and driver hours, improving on-time delivery rates and overall operational transparency. Fleet optimization features help determine the ideal fleet size and composition, enhancing service reliability and customer satisfaction.

For preparing RFQ submissions, Log-hub’s tools enable rapid analysis and comprehensive insights, ensuring the creation of precise and competitive proposals tailored to client needs. When pitching for new contracts, logistics providers leverage Log-hub’s interactive maps, 3D visualizations, and advanced dashboards to craft compelling and visually engaging presentations. These tools help demonstrate cost efficiencies, justify warehouse locations, and highlight optimized supply chain strategies. By transforming complex data into actionable insights, Log-hub empowers providers to deliver impactful pitches that build client confidence and set them apart in competitive tenders.

Additionally, Log-hub enables logistics providers to create detailed freight matrices, allowing accurate determination of shipping costs between various origins and destinations, factoring in variables such as distance, weight, and shipping methods. This functionality supports tendering processes, helping providers secure more contracts by demonstrating cost efficiencies and superior service levels.

Through global agreements with DHL, Kuehne+Nagel, and Ceva Logistics, Log-hub’s solutions are accessible to over 750,000 employees worldwide, driving industry-wide adoption of sustainable and innovative supply chain practices across the logistics industry.

Logistics service providers benefit from Log-hub’s suite of 30+ AI-powered applications designed to address critical operational challenges. The Supply Chain Apps enable data-driven decision-making, offering flexibility and efficiency to users at regional and global levels. By offering regular updates, expert support, and robust analytical capabilities, Log-hub remains committed to helping logistics providers adapt to market changes and exceed service expectations.

Log-hub is a leading provider of AI-based Supply Chain Apps and expert Data, Analytics and AI services dedicated to revolutionizing supply chain optimization. With a focus on turning supply chain data into actionable insights, Log-hub empowers businesses to achieve operational excellence, cost reduction, and sustainability enhancement. As a global leader in supply chain optimization, Log-hub is committed to driving innovation and delivering tangible value to its clients.

