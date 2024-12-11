Andria Litto, Award-Winning Filmmaker/Writer/Producer, Wins ARFF Semi-Finalist Award and Joins Academy of Digital Arts

Andria Litto

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andria Litto, acclaimed writer, film producer, and director, has been honored at the prestigious Around International Film Festivals (ARFF) in Amsterdam as well as Barcelona, winning the Semi-Finalist Trophy for both festivals for her groundbreaking documentary "My Father Moves Mountains: How George Litto Bulldozed the Hollywood Blacklist." Around Films is a global collective fostering collaboration and showcasing top filmmakers through its ARFF International Festival.

Ms. Litto's film, which chronicles her father, George Litto’s tireless efforts to restore the careers of the Hollywood Ten during the blacklist era, wins this award after she recently earned a place among high-profile nominees such as The Daily Show with Jon Stewart for the Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences Silver Anthem Award for Human and Civil Rights.

Litto’s award-winning documentary sheds light on her father’s courageous work fighting for justice and freedom of expression in Hollywood. Through her lens, the story captures the resilience and humanity of individuals who dared to challenge systemic oppression in the entertainment industry.

“It’s an incredible honor to be recognized by the Anthem Awards and the ARFF and stand alongside such esteemed nominees,” said Litto. “This film is deeply personal to me, and I’m thrilled that it resonates with audiences worldwide.”

Adding to this monumental achievement, Litto has been invited to join the esteemed Academy of Digital Arts. As the only independent film producer to win an Anthem Award, Litto’s trailblazing contributions to the industry continue to garner recognition and redefine excellence in storytelling.

"This award celebrates the resilience and creativity that define independent filmmaking. Since we won the same award, it would be an absolute privilege to share this journey as a guest with my fellow Silver Anthem winner, Jon Stewart, on his podcast, 'The Problem with Jon Stewart' and continue my mission of exploring the unique stories that connect us all," Litto states.

“My Father Moves Mountains” is a testament to the power of resilience, highlighting an often-overlooked chapter in Hollywood history. Through the lens of Litto’s creative vision, audiences gain a deeper understanding of the sacrifices and triumphs that shaped the fight against censorship and repression in the arts. Andria herself is a force of nature, and her tenacity is evident by the sheer amount of critical acclaim her documentary has received. The film is still available for worldwide distribution.

About Andria Litto

Andria Litto, a Los Angeles native, is a seasoned writer, producer, director, and performer with over 30 years in the film industry. Fluent in multiple languages, she has built a dynamic career developing and creating films and television projects. Beyond her work in entertainment, Litto is also a talented singer and ballet dancer.

