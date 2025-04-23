Esmond & Associates Inc. Wins Best of Los Angeles Award — 'Best CPA Firm - 2025'

Lenny Esmond

“We're honored to include Esmond & Associates Inc. into our BoLAA family.” ~Aurora DeRose

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed CPA firm Esmond & Associates Inc. has been honored with the prestigious Best of Los Angeles Award (BoLAA) for “Best CPA Firm – 2025.” Founded by Lenny Esmond, who serves as President, this recognition solidifies Esmond & Associates Inc.’s reputation as one of the most trusted and skilled firms in the Los Angeles area, celebrated for its commitment to excellence, integrity, and client success.

Esmond & Associates Inc. is a boutique CPA firm renowned for delivering exceptional results to a select group of high-quality clients. With a strong belief in the value of relationships, the firm treats every client connection as a genuine partnership, where the client's success directly reflects the firm’s success. Dedicated to providing best-in-class service, the firm continually invests in professional continuing education, advanced computer technologies, and an extensive network of business relationships. This dedication ensures that clients receive superior service in an ever-evolving financial and regulatory landscape.

The Best of Los Angeles Award community was established nine years ago and now includes over 7,800 professional members across diverse industries throughout Southern California. With a mission to celebrate excellence, the BoLAA community honors outstanding individuals and businesses who contribute to the vitality of Los Angeles' professional ecosystem. The group operates under a guiding principle: “No Ads. No B.S. Only the Best.”

“The mission of our community is to recognize and celebrate the best of Los Angeles while fostering a network of professionals who uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity,” said Aurora DeRose, award coordinator for BoLAA. “We are thrilled to welcome Esmond & Associates Inc. into our BoLAA family, as they truly exemplify the professionalism, innovation, and commitment to excellence that this award represents.”

By receiving this prestigious accolade, Esmond & Associates Inc. joins an elite group of professionals whose dedication continues to shape Los Angeles as a center of excellence in business, finance, and client-focused service.

