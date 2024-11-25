Alumobility Announces New Leadership Roles and Further Growth in the Associate Membership

Alumobility New Leadership 2024

The new leadership will steer Alumobility as it continues its mission to help fulfil the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

FRANKFURT, GERMANY, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alumobility, a global ecosystem of leading aluminum producers and downstream technology partners committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum with automakers, announces new leadership roles, and the further growth in the associate membership with the addition of Bühler Group.

Alumobility’s New Leadership:

The association also announced new board members and committee chairs, who will begin their two-year terms immediately.

Board Members

• President: Martin Norden, Head of Production Automotive, Speira

• Vice President: Ludovic Piquier, SVP, Manufacturing Excellence and CTO, Constellium

• Vice President: Daniel Kern, VP Global Automotive Development, Novelis

• Secretary: Mario Greco, Global Technology Director - Automotive, Novelis

• Treasurer: Manuel Valencia, Associate Sales Director, Constellium

• Board Member at large: Pascal Wagner, Managing Director, Speira Germany

Association Chairs

• Communications Chair: Saana Hallikainen, Marketing Communications Manager, Constellium

• Technical Chair: Axel Foerderreuther, Sr. Manager Customer Solution Center, Novelis

• Sustainability Chair: Alison Conroy, Director, Global Sustainability, Novelis

Leadership

• Managing Director: Thomas Rudlaff

• Technical Director: Mark White

The former Vice President Jamie Zinser will serve as advisor for the next 3-4 months to assist in the transition.

Also broadening and strengthening Alumobility’s expertise is the addition of Bühler Group as new associate member, a global leader in aluminum die casting solutions. With Bühler’s engagement, Alumobility further strengthens its position to fulfill its mission to advance the adoption of aluminum in automotive manufacturing.

About Alumobility:

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum producers and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on theoretical technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

