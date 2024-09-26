Bühler Joins Alumobility to Advance the Adoption of Aluminum in Automotive Manufacturing

Alumobility continues to expand its global ecosystem with the addition of Bühler

We are thrilled to welcome Bühler, whose expertise will enhance our collective efforts to showcase the benefits of aluminum intensive body structure construction for automotive manufacturing.” — Thomas Rudlaff, Managing Director of Alumobility

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alumobility, the global association committed to advancing the adoption of aluminum in the automotive industry, is pleased to announce that Bühler, a global leader in aluminum die casting solutions, has joined the organization as an associate member.

Bühler is a global technology company with a strong presence in mobility, food, and feed industries. In the mobility sector, Bühler delivers cutting-edge high-pressure die casting solutions that cover the entire production process, from component design to serial production, with applications reaching into automotive body shops worldwide. Their technology enables the production of structural aluminum components that are essential to creating lighter, more sustainable vehicles.

“As a leader in aluminum die casting, Bühler aligns with Alumobility's mission to educate the automotive industry on the critical role aluminum plays in building lighter, safer, and more sustainable vehicles,” said Thomas Rudlaff, Managing Director of Alumobility. “We are thrilled to welcome Bühler, whose expertise will enhance our collective efforts to showcase the benefits of aluminum intensive body structure construction for automotive manufacturing.”

Bühler’s engagement with Alumobility further strengthens the global effort to advance aluminum in future vehicle designs. “We are excited to join Alumobility and contribute to the adoption of aluminum applications in the automotive sector,” said Cornel Mendler, Managing Director of Bühler Die Casting. “As we work to drive excellence and support the transition to lighter and more sustainable mobility, this partnership will help us push the use of aluminum casting technology, particularly in the adoption of structural castings for automotive architectures.”

xxx

About Alumobility:

Alumobility is a global ecosystem of leading aluminum and downstream technology partners that supports automotive manufacturers in creating lighter, safer, smarter and more sustainable vehicles. The non-profit association was founded to focus on theoretical technical studies to advance the adoption of aluminum automotive body sheet (ABS). Alumobility is helping to fulfill the promise of a lighter, more efficient, more sustainable mobility future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.