Cybersecurity Company ANY.RUN Launches Black Friday 2024 Deals

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ANY.RUN, provider of an interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions, has announced its Black Friday 2024 offers. Limited-time deals are available for individuals and security teams. It鈥檚 easier than ever to access tools for dynamic malware analysis and threat research.

饾悂饾惀饾悮饾悳饾悿 饾悈饾惈饾悽饾悵饾悮饾惒 饾煇饾煄饾煇饾煉 饾悗饾悷饾悷饾悶饾惈饾惉

饾棝饾槀饾椈饾榿饾棽饾椏 饾棧饾椆饾棶饾椈: 饾棫饾槃饾椉 饾棪饾槀饾棷饾榾饾棸饾椏饾椂饾椊饾榿饾椂饾椉饾椈饾榾 饾棾饾椉饾椏 饾榿饾椀饾棽 饾棧饾椏饾椂饾棸饾棽 饾椉饾棾 饾棦饾椈饾棽

路 Purchase an annual Hunter plan and receive an additional one-year license for a colleague at no extra cost.

路 Ideal for two researchers looking to access PRO features for the cost of a single license.

饾棙饾椈饾榿饾棽饾椏饾椊饾椏饾椂饾榾饾棽 饾棧饾椆饾棶饾椈: 饾棢饾椂饾棸饾棽饾椈饾榾饾棽 饾棔饾槀饾椈饾棻饾椆饾棽饾榾 饾棾饾椉饾椏 饾棪饾棽饾棸饾槀饾椏饾椂饾榿饾槅 饾棫饾棽饾棶饾椇饾榾

路 Buy 5 Enterprise licenses and get 2 additional ones for free.

路 Go for 10 licenses and receive 3 extra licenses plus a complimentary Threat Intelligence Lookup basic plan.

路 Existing Enterprise users who renew for 24 months will also enjoy 6 extra months of free service.

饾棫饾棞 饾棢饾椉饾椉饾椄饾槀饾椊: 饾棗饾椉饾槀饾棷饾椆饾棽 饾棪饾棽饾棶饾椏饾棸饾椀 饾棩饾棽饾椌饾槀饾棽饾榾饾榿饾榾 饾棢饾椂饾椇饾椂饾榿

路 Purchase a TI Lookup subscription and get x2 search requests as a gift.

The Black Friday campaign will run until December 8, 2024. Contact ANY.RUN鈥檚 team to grab your deal.

饾悁饾悰饾惃饾惍饾惌 饾悁饾悕饾悩.饾悜饾悢饾悕

ANY.RUN serves over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally, offering an interactive platform for malware analysis targeting Windows and Linux environments. With advanced threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enhances incident response and provides analysts with essential data to counter cyber threats effectively.

