Cybersecurity Company ANY.RUN Launches Black Friday 2024 Deals

ANY.RUN, provider of an interactive malware sandbox and threat intelligence solutions, has announced its Black Friday 2024 offers. Limited-time deals are available for individuals and security teams. It's easier than ever to access tools for dynamic malware analysis and threat research.

𝐁𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐬

𝗛𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻: 𝗧𝘄𝗼 𝗦𝘂𝗯𝘀𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗢𝗻𝗲

· Purchase an annual Hunter plan and receive an additional one-year license for a colleague at no extra cost.

· Ideal for two researchers looking to access PRO features for the cost of a single license.

𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗿𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗻: 𝗟𝗶𝗰𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗹𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀

· Buy 5 Enterprise licenses and get 2 additional ones for free.

· Go for 10 licenses and receive 3 extra licenses plus a complimentary Threat Intelligence Lookup basic plan.

· Existing Enterprise users who renew for 24 months will also enjoy 6 extra months of free service.

𝗧𝗜 𝗟𝗼𝗼𝗸𝘂𝗽: 𝗗𝗼𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗟𝗶𝗺𝗶𝘁

· Purchase a TI Lookup subscription and get x2 search requests as a gift.

The Black Friday campaign will run until December 8, 2024. Contact ANY.RUN’s team to grab your deal.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐍𝐘.𝐑𝐔𝐍

ANY.RUN serves over 500,000 cybersecurity professionals globally, offering an interactive platform for malware analysis targeting Windows and Linux environments. With advanced threat intelligence tools such as TI Lookup, YARA Search, and Feeds, ANY.RUN enhances incident response and provides analysts with essential data to counter cyber threats effectively.

