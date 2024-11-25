Submit Release
Demonstration implementation plans and set-up of regional platform

The report Deliverable 4.1: Demonstration Implementation Plans and Set-up of Regional Platforms is part of the Sustainable Energy Solutions for Africa (SESA) project, funded by the European Union’s Horizon 2020 program. It presents five demonstration implementation plans focused on promoting sustainable energy solutions in Kenya, Morocco, Ghana, Malawi, and South Africa.

The report details each regional project, highlighting the setup of demonstration sites in both urban and rural contexts. The initiatives aim to enhance sustainable energy access through innovative solutions, such as solar power systems, biogas for cooking, and second-life EV batteries. Key project components include solar charging hubs, mini-grids, biogas systems, and the integration of local community hubs for digital information access and services. Each plan also emphasizes local stakeholder engagement, capacity building, and the replication potential for similar energy projects across Africa. The document outlines the initial implementation steps, stakeholder involvement, and ongoing monitoring to ensure project adaptability and effectiveness.

