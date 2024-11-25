Coloane Market to close mid-December and IAM initiates study on revitalisation and reutilisation

MACAU, November 25 - In recent months, there are no vendors operating inside Coloane Market after two vendors of the market returned their stalls to the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM). After comprehensive consideration of the development trend of Coloane, the distribution of locations supplying fresh and live food in the area, the service functionality and efficiency of Coloane Market in recent years and the opinions of the Coloane community, IAM initiates a study on revitalisation and reutilisation of Coloane Market to facilitate the overall development of Coloane. Chief Executive Writ of Instruction no. 181/2024 published in the “Official Gazette” today (25 November) no longer includes Coloane Market in the list of municipal markets.

IAM is currently launching a study on the development of the former location of Coloane Market. In the future, IAM will collect opinions from the community through different channels for comprehensive consideration in terms of facilitation of the overall planning and development of Coloane, utilisation of public resources and revitalisation of the building of the former Coloane Market, and timely introduce the results to the public.

Due to the development of Colane, the changes in the demographic structure of Coloane village and the consumption habits of the residents, the people flow of Coloane Market has continuously reduced in recent years. In recent months, the last two vendors of vegetable and fruit stalls in Coloane Market returned their stalls to IAM. Coloane Market will cease opening to the public from 16 December onwards.