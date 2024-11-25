PHILIPPINES, November 25 - Press Release

November 25, 2024 TOL backs PH-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino on Monday expressed his full support for the Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) to facilitate military cooperation between the two countries through joint exercises and maritime security activities. "I fully support this initiative, even as I acknowledge that it is our constitutional duty to really vet this agreement," said Tolentino at the hearing of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs on the reciprocal agreement that would facilitate cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Self-Defense Forces of Japan. "I would have wanted in hindsight to have items such as support for fisheries technology be included, among others, for Filipino fisherfolk. This is considering the advanced stage of technology being employed by the Japanese fishing industry," noted the senator, who chairs the Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. During the hearing, most of which was held in executive session, Tolentino inquired with Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro how the RAA would enhance existing bilateral defense agreements, such as those between the Philippines and the United States and with Australia, and facilitate future agreements with other allied nations. An advocate of multilateralism to forge regional peace, security and freedom of navigation, Tolentino is the principal author and sponsor of the Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064) and Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065). Reciprocal Access Agreement sa pagitan ng Pilipinas at Japan, suportado ni TOL Buo ang suporta si Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino sa panukalang Philippines-Japan Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA), na aniya'y magbibigay-daan sa kooperasyon sa pagitan ng mga sandatahang lakas ng dalawang bansa sa pamamagitan ng joint exercises at tulungan sa maritime security. "Ako'y naniniwala at sumusuporta sa inisyatibang ito, bagama't kinikilala ko rin na tungkulin natin sa ilalim ng Konstitusyon na pag-aralan munang mabuti ang RAA," ayon kay Tolentino sa pagdinig ng Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs sa kasunduan na mangangasiwa sa kooperasyon ng Armed Forces of the Philippines at Self-Defense Forces ng Japan. "Nais ko ring maikonsidera ang suporta at bahaginan ng teknolohiya sa pangingisda. Malaki ang maitutulong nito sa ating mga mamamalakaya dahil sa makabagong teknolohiya na gamit ng fishing industry ng Japan," dagdag ng senador, na syang namumuno sa Senate Special Committee on Philippine Maritime and Admiralty Zones. Sa kurso ng pagdinig na ang karamihan ay isinagawa bilang executive session, inalam ni Tolentino mula kay Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro kung paano mapapabuti ng RAA ang mga umiiral nang bilateral defense agreements ng bansa, gaya ng kasunduan ng Pilipinas sa Estados Unidos at Australia, gayundin sa mga susunod pang kasunduan sa mga bansang kaalyado nito. Isang advocate ng multilateralism para pairalin sa rehiyon ang kapayapaan, seguridad, at kalayaang makapaglakbay, si Tolentino ang principal author at sponsor ng Philippine Maritime Zones Act (RA 12064) at Philippine Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act (RA 12065).

