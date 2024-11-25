Inaugural Panettone World Cup Asia Selection to be launched at SIGEP Asia, Restaurant Asia and Speciality Asia

Excellence in Foodservice, 18 July 2025 from 3pm-6pm

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SIGEP Asia | 16th – 18th June 2025 | Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention CentreCo-located with Restaurant Asia, co-organized with Restaurant Association of Singapore, and Speciality AsiaThe Panettone World Cup is a renowned international event entirely dedicated to a leavened baked product. It was created to celebrate the history and processing of the Panettone - an artisanal product created from the management and use of a mother yeast, capable of crossing the borders of its Italian origin to establish itself on the world pastry scene.The patron of the event is Maestro Giuseppe Piffaretti. The first edition took place in Lugano in November 2019, the second in November 2021 and the third in Milan in November 2022. The latest, fourth edition’s finals were recently held in Milan at the Palazzo Castiglioni on 10 November 2024.In addition to the competition, the event promotes demos, tastings, and workshops to celebrate the history of the Panettone, with the aim of making the excellence of artisanal Panettone known internationally by comparing the different cultures of chefs who prepare this dessert by starting exclusively from a sourdough starter yeast.The journey began with two years of national selections in the various countries and ended in Milan for the finals, where 24 pastry chefs competed for the Traditional Panettone category and 18 pastry chefs in the Chocolate Panettone category. The 2024 finalists came from Europe, Asia, Latin America, the United States and Australia.THE PANETTONE WORLD CUP ASIA SELECTIONIn 2025, the First Panettone World Cup Asian Selection, will be hosted during SIGEP Asia, Restaurant Asia & Speciality Asia 2025 on Friday, 18 July from 3pm to 6pm on the main stage as part of the Event Programme. The Overall Programme will also feature demonstrations and masterclasses by renowned local and international celebrity chefs from the Bakery, Pastry, and the Gelato sectors, curated especially for professional, trade and all audiences keen to learn more.The staging of the First Panettone World Cup Asian Selection will be a great opportunity for bakers and pastry professionals coming from across ASEAN and APAC to witness candidates from Singapore, China, India, Malaysia, the Philippines and other ASEAN countries, challenging their peers to clinch the title of the best Panettone Artisan in Asia.Giuseppe Piffaretti, founder of Coppa del Mondo del Panettone, “We are very happy to organise the first selection in Asia with the collaboration of Sigep Asia and open the participation to new countries that love Panettone, a sweet that has increasingly crossed the Italian borders to conquer the world.”Registration is open at the linkLook out for further updates and exclusive events at SIGEP Asia. For more information, please contact: marketing@iegasia.com.sgPhoto Download Link:Photo Credit: IEG AsiaFor media enquiries, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group:Nalini NaiduFounder & Principal Publicistnalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: +65 9633-3198Dean JohariSenior Publicistdeanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: +65 9697-4464Diana LohPublicistdianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: +65 8228-5941Felicia KohPublicistfeliciakoh@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: +65 8686-3955Anusha ChongPublicistanushachong@therainmaker.com.sgMobile: 9030 9946Released by The Rainmaker Marketing Group on behalf of IEG Asia.

