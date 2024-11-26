SALESmanago and Leadoo join forces to build Europe’s largest Customer Engagement Platform and drive eCommerce growth

SALESmanago acquires SaaS marketing technology conversion platform Leadoo as part of mission to become Europe’s number one CEP

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SALESmanago, the European SaaS powerhouse with over 2,000 customers, today announces the acquisition of the lead conversion platform Leadoo , with more than 1,000 customers. The deal will boost European eCommerce growth with a compelling, best-in-class Customer Engagement Platform (CEP) for mid-market brands.The Leadoo SaaS platform specialises in identifying, activating and converting website visitors to become buyers, enhancing SALESmanago’s tailored and highly personalised CEP solution, which provides an average of 20x ROI and 30-day Time To Value.By integrating Leadoo’s innovative conversion capabilities, SALESmanago – which powers 158+ billion customer transactions per month – offers an even more robust CEP starter kit and growth framework. The acquisition will bring together best-in-class engagement and retention tools, helping customer acquisition for thousands of eCommerce clients across Europe.With a strong presence in Northern Europe and the UK for Leadoo, and Central, Eastern and Southern Europe for SALESmanago, the new partnership cements SALESmanago’s vision to become a leader in Europe's marketing technology landscape.Brian Plackis-Cheng, CEO at SALESmanago, commented: “This strategic move consolidates Europe's marketing automation sector with a formidable combination of Leadoo’s leading web conversion platform and SALESmanago's Customer Engagement Platform. It accelerates our mission to provide a comprehensive, yet simple, mid-market CEP, and is a significant step on our journey to becoming Europe’s number one mid-market platform.”Fredrik Rönnlund, CEO of Leadoo, added: "Joining forces with SALESmanago represents an exceptional opportunity for both companies to grow and better serve our shared customer base. We are confident that this merger will help both companies’ current and future customers drive more results from their marketing efforts."John Messamore, Partner from SilverTree Equity, commented: “The combination of SALESmanago and Leadoo brings together two market-leading GenAI-enabled platforms, unlocks bundling and cross-selling opportunities for both businesses and offers customers and the market a more compelling platform to support digital commerce.”Ravi Sharma, Partner from Perwyn, added: “This investment underscores our confidence in the SALESmanago ambition to become Europe’s leading CEP and represents the first of other strategic alliances planned over the coming months.”Leading eCommerce brands, including Victoria’s Secret, iSpot, Orbico, Horta, Komputronik and 4F, already benefit from SALESmanago’s ROI and Time to Value capabilities.-END-

