Action to help protect South Australians from sharks this summer

Release date: 24/11/24

A new $500,000 package will be delivered – in conjunction with Surf Life Saving SA – aimed at reducing the risk and impact of shark interactions for residents and visitors along South Australia’s coastline.

Additional measures – introduced following community feedback and advice provided by the Shark Taskforce – will help South Australian communities deliver projects to support safety and awareness of the potential for shark encounters in coastal waters, as well as increased aerial surveillance for more community events across the state.

The funding support will enable Surf Life Saving SA to provide a suite of measures in regional communities, such as:

Coastal Risk Assessments

Signage

Trauma Kits

Drones

Drone Operator Training

Education program support for regional schools



The extra investment also allows the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter Service to expand to the regions, covering community aquatic events between Robe and Whyalla to help keep participants and beachgoers safe.

This includes the Long Cally Swim at Robe next month, while aerial surveillance of metropolitan community swims like the Brighton Jetty Classic and Jetty to Jetty Long Swim from Grange to Henley Beach will continue through Surf Life Saving SA.

Earlier this year, Premier Peter Malinauskas announced the formation of a taskforce to review current shark mitigation arrangements in South Australia following multiple fatal shark attacks in state waters. The new measures have emerged from that important work, and address education, early warnings of shark presence, and improved response tools.

These initiatives are in addition to the annual fixed wing aerial shark patrols of the highest risk beaches, which returned this month and run until the end of April 2025 – with daily patrols covering metropolitan beaches from North Haven to Rapid Head.

Shark surveillance aircraft will extend to the south coast of the Fleurieu Peninsula – between Waitpinga Beach, east of Victor Harbor, and the Murray Mouth – on weekends, school holidays and public holidays.

Quotes

Attributable to Clare Scriven

We are proud of our world-class beaches but there is always the chance of encountering sharks when anyone ventures into the water.

Our mainland coastline is as long as those of Victoria and New South Wales combined – and our response must reflect South Australia’s vast and often remote conditions.

This grant will enable a suite of measures to better educate and equip regional communities for the risks of shark interactions, utilising the networks and existing expertise of Surf Life Saving SA across the state.

Together we can enhance awareness and seek to improve avoidance of possible shark interactions, helping to support our resident coastal communities and their visitors in regional South Australia.

Attributable to Dan Cregan

Additional support will play an important part in keeping our beaches as safe as possible this summer.

Conducting helicopter patrols at more community events will help deliver rapid responses when a potential threat is detected.

The Government is acting on advice to build on existing shark mitigation measures in place which can improve safety and are appropriate for our state’s conditions.

Attributable to Surf Life Saving South Australia CEO Damien Marangon

This initiative is a proactive effort to enhance safety in South Australia’s most vulnerable coastal areas – those remote and high-risk locations where the need for targeted shark mitigation measures is greatest. By focusing on these areas, we are addressing regional community concerns head-on and prioritising the wellbeing of residents and visitors alike.

Our goal is to work hand-in-hand with local regional councils and community groups to build lasting awareness and deliver safety solutions that reflect the unique needs of each region.

Through this collaboration, we’re also empowering communities with the knowledge and resources to manage shark-related risks effectively.