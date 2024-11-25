Next significant stage for new Women’s and Children’s Hospital

Release date: 25/11/24

A $427 million package of foundational works has been revealed for the next phase of the new, bigger and better Women’s and Children’s Hospital, as works expand across the site.

The next stage includes critical underground services and substructure works for the site, including telecommunications and utilities through Telstra, SA Water and SA Power Networks. It will also include the commencement of works for the widening of Port Road, creating an additional lane inbound and outbound from the city

The scale of works on the former SAPOL Barracks site continues to grow with 42 buildings demolished, with the remainder to be cleared by the second quarter of 2025.

This follows the Malinauskas Labor Government decision to locate the new hospital on this bigger site, ensuring world-class health services and retaining the space for future expansion of the Royal Adelaide Hospital.

While design work continues, cranes will be procured for the ongoing development of the eight-storey 1300-space car park.

Preparatory works on the new car park area are already complete with two tower cranes to be erected onsite at the start of next year.

Lendlease have already progressed the demolition of 42 buildings including the mounted operations stables.

In April, construction began on a $306 million package of first stage works and following SAPOL’s planned relocation in October, demolition and bulk earthworks are extending to the hospital site.

Upgrades to the stormwater infrastructure and bulk earthworks for the new hospital’s car park have been completed, with the Bonython trail widened so the community can continue to access the historic Adelaide Gaol throughout construction.

Clinicians, staff and consumers were also invited to have their say on the hospital’s updated plans earlier this year.

The new hospital will be the first 100 per cent electric public hospital in South Australia, with 414 overnight beds - an additional 56 compared to the current hospital – and further capacity to add an extra 20 beds in future.

The site will provide room for both the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital and the Royal Adelaide Hospital to expand in the future.

Importantly, the larger site enables critical care services to be co-located on one floor – including birthing, theatres, Paediatric ICU and Neonatal ICU.

It will benefit from a four-bed integrated Intensive Care Unit for women, co-located with the Paediatric ICU enabling women requiring high-level care to remain at the new Women’s and Children’s Hospital, rather than being transported to the RAH.

Located amongst the iconic Park Lands, the new hospital will provide access to 30,000 square metres of currently inaccessible open space and integrate the natural world to provide holistic healthcare. The project continues to work towards target completion by 2031.

A flyover and artist impressions can be viewed here.

For more information visit https://www.newwch.sa.gov.au/

Quotes

Attributable to Peter Malinauskas

This is a huge project for South Australia that will deliver a bigger and better Women’s and Children’s Hospital for decades to come.

It’s fantastic to see work progressing on the next phase of this once-in-a-generation hospital.

We are making decisions in the best interests of the long-term for South Australians, building a larger hospital with more beds and a bigger emergency department on a strategically located site.

Attributable to Chris Picton

It’s great to see the next stage of work getting underway on our new world-class hospital that will deliver better healthcare for the women and kids of our state for many decades to come.

The new Women’s and Children’s Hospital will have more beds, more theatres, more emergency capacity and more ability to expand in the future.

Our thanks go to our patients, their families, our incredible clinicians, and everyone who is part of the ongoing planning for the hospital – and I hope people are excited to see the progress being made on site.

Attributable to Women’s and Children’s Health Network Acting Chief Executive Officer, Dr James Rice

This is an exciting phase in creating a hospital which supports the health and wellbeing of future generations.

I’m extremely grateful to the patients and staff who continue to give us their feedback and thoughts on the design and layout. Their dedication and input will ensure the new hospital is the right fit for our community and clinicians.